Charlie Puth Addresses Rumor He Auditioned for ‘Wicked’ Film: ‘I’d be So Bad’

Charlie Puth is addressing those rumors claiming he auditioned for the box office-breaking Wicked films.

“I never auditioned for Wicked I would be so bad lol,” Puth, 33, wrote via X on Saturday, November 29, after a fan shared a list of actors and performers who allegedly auditioned for parts in the 2024 film and its 2025 sequel.

The list also included Jennifer Lopez, Sean Mendes, Renee Rapp, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Amanda Seyfried, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Dove Cameron, Lea Michele and Jesse J.

While Puth may not have actually hoped to land a role in the movies, others on the list have confirmed they did in fact audition for various parts in both Wicked and Wicked: For Good, which star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

“Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you,” Seyfried told Backstage in July 2022.

Lady Gaga was reportedly attached to play Elphaba before Stephen Daldry left the project and John Chu came on board to direct, per OK! Magazine.

How I Met Your Mother actress Cristin Milioti also confirmed she auditioned for the part of Elphaba.

“Wicked is one of my favorite musicals. They called me and asked if I wanted to audition for Elphaba, the green witch. I was like yes of course,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024.

“I had two weeks and this was my first in person audition since Covid. A little rusty. Not great for singing, not great for high notes. And the big day comes, they’re so nice. We start singing through the songs, I’m doing it,” she continued. “And then they were like, are you ready for the big boy? They start the music and this calmness washes over me. I think I’m gonna hit this crazy note that I’ve been obsessing over. I open my mouth and the sound that escaped me is something I will hear on my deathbed. It was disgusting. I sounded terrible.”

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

While he doesn’t appear in the Wicked films, Puth has certainly been keeping busy. In October, he rose to Taylor Swift’s defense after she was accused of lifting the melodies of several songs on her most recent release, The Life of Showgirl.

“Lately there has been a lot of discussion about when two songs have similar melodies,” Puth explained on his TikTok Series “Professor Puth, which currently reaches 22.4 million followers. “There’s only 12 notes in a scale … so when you’re writing a new song, there are bound to be similarities to an older song.”

He added: “If I can just take a moment and say this: Sometimes artists will accidentally interpolate each other. It’s almost never done maliciously. We have to really stop demonizing this when it happens.”

As he explained, interpolation happens due to the “four-note threshold,” which means a new song can only incorporate the same four notes of an older track.

Puth concluded, “Interpolations and sampling, this stuff has been going on for a really long time, and some great music has come about because of it.”