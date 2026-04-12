Chris Brown & Usher’s R&B Tour: The Dream Setlist

For years, fans have fantasy-booked the Usher and Chris Brown Verzuz. And while it seems like it will never happen, it makes complete sense.

The King of 2000s R&B taking on the King of 2010s R&B, both of whom are still going strong, would probably be the best battle Swizz Beatz and Timbaland could ever put on. Both artists have multiple classic albums, timeless hits, impeccable showmanship and embody the popular modern term “aura.”

Unfortunately, that particular scenario isn’t the case with their latest announcement; instead, Ursher and Chris Breezy will hit the road together for their R&B Tour (Raymond & Brown). Instead of a clash of generations, it will be a linkup of epic proportions.

Between the Atlanta legend’s well-received Las Vegas residency of the last few years and the “country boy from Tappahannock” taking over 2025 with Breezy Bowl, one can only imagine what they have in store for attendees as a duo.

Each night will be a blend of emotional outpouring, yearning, grown-and-sexy vibes, upbeat jigging and everything in between. And with both boasting voluminous catalogs, a lot of records that people would love to hear will likely be left on the cutting room floor.

So, here we are, putting together a dream setlist for what the “Raymond & Brown” Tour would offer. We’ll begin with Brown, who would presumably hit the stage first and likely join the former Super Bowl halftime performer midway through his set for their collaborations before “U” closes things off.

See the full dream setlist below.