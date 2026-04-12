Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date and location revealed as save-the-dates go out

Welcome to New York, it’s a big wedding for you.

A source tells Page Six that the save-the-dates for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have gone out.

And the big day is set for the Big Apple on July 3!

The save-the-dates for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have gone out. GC Images

The news comes as a surprise, as there have been several reports that the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs champ were eyeing Rhode Island — where Swift owns a large estate next door to a hotel — for the nuptials.

However, a source told Page Six back in November that the pair was thinking about scrapping that idea and going “all out” at a totally different venue that can accommodate more attendees.”

The couple would be joining a long lists of celebs who have tied the knot here.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z said “I do” in their Tribeca apartment in 2008.

Others include Hailey and Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

The date is set for July 3 in NYC. The pair is seen here walking in the city in December 2024. GC Images

Swift owns a compound in Tribeca that is worth more than $50 million. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

July Fourth is famously Swift’s favorite holiday. This year is also the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Swift has close ties to the city that never sleeps.

She moved into two adjacent penthouses in Tribeca in 2014, converting them into one large duplex. From there she has expanded further, buying the townhouse next door and a 3,500-square-foot loft in the same building.

The pair — seen here strolling the city in October 2024 — frequently stay in Swift’s duplex. GC Images

Swift and Travis, seen here leaving dinner at the Waverly Inn in October 2023, enjoy going out to the city’s restaurants. GC Images

In 2014, she wrote the song “Welcome to New York” as an ode to the city.

“Like any great love, it keeps you guessing / Like any real love, it’s ever-changing / Like any true love, it drives you crazy / But you know you wouldn’t change anything, anything, anything,” she sings.

Swift even served as New York City’s Global Welcome Ambassador for 2014–2015, with the song used to promote NYC tourism.

She rented a spot on Cornelia Street in 2016 while the Franklin Street place was being renovated. A song of the same name appeared on her 2019 album “Lover.”

She is frequently seen in the city, going to the hottest restaurants with her famous pals.

The pair announced their engagement in August. Instagram/ Taylor Swift

Kelce also seems to be a fan of the Empire city.

“It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city,” he said. “I think it’s one of my favorite things to do in New York, just be one with the city and just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s–t and meeting a few new people along the way.”