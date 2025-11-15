Christopher Rich Thanks Reba McEntire for Dragging Him Out Following Stroke

NEED TO KNOW Christopher Rich thanked his longtime friend and costar, Reba McEntire, for helping him get out of the house and back into acting after his 2018 stroke

“It used to be so embarrassing to come out. But now, ever since Reba dragged me back to do Happy’s Place, I’ve sort of re-entered the world again,” Rich tells PEOPLE

Rich guest starred on Happy’s Place in February as Maverick, a tattoo artist who also experienced a stroke

Christopher Rich is grateful to have Reba McEntire in his life.

The actor, 72, spoke with PEOPLE at the Paley Honors Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Nov. 10 about his his day-to-day life and his acting career after experiencing a stroke in 2018. While he was recovering from the health scare, the actor says, it only when his friend and former costar, Reba McEntire, roped him into a new project did he get back into the swing of acting and socializing outside the house.

“It used to be so embarrassing to come out, but now, ever since Reba dragged me back to do Happy’s Place, I’ve sort of re-entered the world again,” Rich says. “I’m having the time in my life.”

“She keeps bringing us in, and the audience loves it,” Rich added of his Reba costars on Happy’s Place. “It’s amazing.”

Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire and Christopher Rich on Happy's Place.

Casey Durkin/NBC



Earlier this year, McEntire convinced Rich to guest star on the show, marking his first on-screen role since his stroke. In February, Rich joined McEntire and Melissa Peterman, also a former Reba costar, on the NBC sitcom as Maverick, a tattoo artist who also experienced a stroke.

In February, Rich told PEOPLE his Reba costars were a constant source of support as he continued to recover.

“They were there from the beginning. I mean, they came to my hospital bed; they sent me gifts,” Rich said. “Melissa used to come over and bring me treats all the time in the hospital. And she was such a great supporter.”

“It’s been a long journey,” he added. “You know, I liken it to sort of climbing a marble facade of a building with your fingernails. You make tiny little bits of progress, but you don’t get up there very high.”

From Left: Reba McEntire, Christopher Rich and Rex Linn via Instagram.

Chris Rich/instagram



These days, Rich says his health is getting “better and better,” he tells PEOPLE at the Paley Honors Gala. He’s moving around more, and physical therapy is “pretty much in the past,” he says.

Rich also credits his wife, Eva Halina Rich, for his sustained health progress.

His goal now is to get out of the house more, he says, and McEntire’s recognition at the Paley Honors Gala was a great reason to do so. McEntire was presented with the Paley Honors Award, the organization’s highest honor for creativity and leadership in media.