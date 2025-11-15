Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday’s NBA games

ESPN’s fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night’s games. Here you’ll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game Injury reports.

What you need to know for Friday’s games

Nine games are on Friday’s slate as group play for the league’s third annual NBA Cup continues.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the first-ever winners of the tournament, are in a strong spot heading into tonight after opening this season’s event with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re expected to take their matchup against a struggling New Orleans Pelicans team.

But it’s far from a sure thing. This tournament has already produced its share of surprises — the Toronto Raptors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers stunning the Denver Nuggets are just a couple that come to mind.

If early results tell us anything, every team is locked in, and with prize money on the line Friday night should deliver must-watch basketball. Let’s break down the action and find some fantasy streamers and betting angles to make the most of tonight’s slate.

Friday’s fantasy stream team

Moussa Diabate, C, Charlotte Hornets (rostered in 13.6% of ESPN leagues): Diabate should start for the Hornets and play ample minutes since Ryan Kalkbrenner has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Bucks. Despite coming off the bench this season, Diabate has averaged 26.2 fantasy points in just 21.2 MPG. He’ll provide managers with points, rebounds and blocks.

Derik Queen, C, New Orleans Pelicans (13.5%): Queen has stepped into a larger role with Zion Williamson out and is proving he can handle it. He’s coming off a breakout game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, finishing with 44 fantasy points, his second-highest total of the season. If Queen’s role settles anywhere in the 26- to 30-minute range, he becomes a strong fantasy starter. He also has immense upside against a Lakers team that ranks in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating.

Andre Drummond, C, Philadelphia 76ers (10.7%): Drummond is a solid source of points and rebounds for the 76ers, with Joel Embiid sidelined again as he works through a knee injury. Drummond’s scored at least 31 fantasy points in each of the last two games Embiid has missed, and his ceiling is even higher against the Pistons if Jalen Duren is ruled out.

play 0:14 Andre Drummond gets up for alley-oop jam vs. Brooklyn Nets Andre Drummond gets up for alley-oop jam vs. Brooklyn Nets

Miles McBride, PG, New York Knicks (3.2%): McBride is on the streaming radar with Jalen Brunson already ruled out against the Heat due to an ankle sprain. McBride averaged 13.1 PPG and 5.5 APG in 33.4 MPG last season whenever Brunson was out. McBride is in a strong spot again, facing a Heat team that leads the league in pace in a matchup that also features one of the highest totals on the slate.

Moody’s bets for Friday

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 40.5 points and assists (-105) : The two-time MVP, who leads the league with 33.4 PPG, missed Wednesday’s game against the Hornets due to left knee patellar tendinopathy but is expected to face the Hornets on Friday night. Antetokounmpo has cleared this line in just four of 10 games this season. However, the Hornets give up the eighth-most PPG and APG to power forwards. They also rank 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions, struggle in transition defense and have limited rim protection. This is an ideal environment for Antetokounmpo to shine as both a scorer and facilitator, and he’s averaged 14.3 potential assists and 6.2 APG this season.

Franz Wagner over 5.5 assists (-105) : Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for Friday night’s game due to a left groin strain, which sets up well for Wagner against the Nets. Wagner has cleared this line in only four of 12 games this season, having averaged 7.4 potential assists and 3.8 APG. However, he was excellent last season without Banchero, surpassing this line in 80% of those 20 games. The Nets give up the most APG in the league. The Magic are heavy favorites, but Wagner should still play enough minutes to clear this number.

Anthony Edwards over 39.5 points, rebounds and assists (-110) : Edwards has cleared this line in four of seven games this season, and two of the three unders came in blowouts, while the other was a game in which he played only three minutes. He carries a massive 33.9% usage rate and is shooting a career-best 65.9% true shooting percentage. His matchup with the Kings features the highest total on the slate, and Sacramento ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Edwards is set up for a strong performance on Friday night.

Stephon Castle over 13.5 rebounds and assists (-120) : Castle has been superb for the Spurs this season and has cleared this line in all five of his recent games, averaging 17.0 rebounds+assists in 34.3 MPG. His rebound chances (13.0) and potential assists (16.4) during that stretch have also been excellent. Even with De’Aaron Fox back in the mix, Castle has consistently shown he can clear this number. This game should be competitive given the narrow spread and features one of the highest totals on the slate. Castle is in a great spot here.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Miami Heat at New York Knicks

7 p.m. ET

Line: Heat +5.5 (-105) | Knicks -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Heat +190 | Knicks -225

Total: 239.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 5, straight up 65%, 238.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Haywood Highsmith, (OUT – Knee); Bam Adebayo, (OUT – Toe); Tyler Herro, (OUT – Ankle); Terry Rozier, (OUT – Not Injury Related); Kyle Anderson, (GTD – Back)

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD – Back); Jalen Brunson, (OUT – Ankle)

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +14.5 (-115) | Magic -14.5 (-105)

Money line: Nets +600 | Magic -1000

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 14.7, straight up 87%, 222.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Day’Ron Sharpe, (GTD – Lower Body); Cam Thomas, (OUT – Hamstring); Cameron Johnson, (GTD – Arm); De’Anthony Melton, (OUT – Knee)

Magic: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD – Elbow); Paolo Banchero, (OUT – Groin); Moritz Wagner, (OUT – Knee)

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers +3.5 (-105) | Pistons -3.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +140 | Pistons -165

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.7, straight up 58%, 232.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT – Knee); Paul George, (OUT – Knee)

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD – Hip); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD – Ankle); Jalen Duren, (GTD – Ankle); Ausar Thompson, (OUT – Ankle); Jaden Ivey, (OUT – Knee); Tobias Harris, (OUT – Ankle); Marcus Sasser, (OUT – Hip)

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +7.5 (-105) | Rockets -7.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers +240 | Rockets -290

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 11.1, straight up 79%, 236.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Scoot Henderson, (OUT – Hamstring); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT – Thumb)

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT – Knee); Jalen Green, (OUT – Hamstring)

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets +9.5 (-110) | Bucks -9.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +300 | Bucks -400

Total: 239.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 7.4, straight up 70%, 229.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: KJ Simpson, (GTD – Shoulder); LaMelo Ball, (GTD – Ankle); Grant Williams, (OUT – Knee); Josh Green, (OUT – Shoulder); Brandon Miller, (OUT – Shoulder); Mark Williams, (GTD – Knee)

Bucks: Taurean Prince, (OUT – Neck); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD – Knee); Kevin Porter Jr., (OUT – Knee); Damian Lillard, (OFS – Achilles)

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +11.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -11.5 (-110)

Money line: Kings +380 | Timberwolves -550

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 14.2, straight up 86%, 235.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, (GTD – Ribs); Malik Monk, (GTD – Ankle); Keegan Murray, (OUT – Thumb)

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT – Foot)

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -9.5 (-115) | Pelicans +9.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers -500 | Pelicans +360

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 7.2, straight up 70%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT – Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT – Ankle); LeBron James, (OUT – Back)

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (OUT – Achilles); Zion Williamson, (OUT – Hamstring)

LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -2.5 (-110) | Mavericks +2.5 (-110)

Money line: Clippers -145 | Mavericks +125

Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2, straight up 56%, 217.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT – Ankle)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT – Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD – Calf); Dereck Lively II, (GTD – Knee); P.J. Washington, (GTD – Shoulder); Dante Exum, (OUT – Knee)

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors +2.5 (-115) | Spurs -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Warriors +115 | Spurs -135

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 3.2, straight up 60%, 231.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD – Knee)

Spurs: Blake Wesley, (OUT – Foot)