Clippers at Nets odds, picks and predictions

Jan. 9, 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET

The LA Clippers (13-23) visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-23) Friday. Tip-off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s NBA odds around the Clippers vs. Nets odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: First meeting; Clippers swept 2-0 last season

LA has dropped 2 of its last 3 games after falling 123-111 to the New York Knicks Wednesday and failing to cover as a 5-point road underdog, with the Over (222.5) hitting with ease. F Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 25 points, while C Ivica Zubac (22 points, 11 rebounds) and F John Collins (18 points, 10 rebounds) both added double-doubles in the loss.

Brooklyn has fallen in 4 of its last 5 games after losing 104-103 in OT to the Orlando Magic Wednesday, covering as 2.5-point home underdogs with the Under (220.5) hitting. F Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 34 points with 8 3s, while the Nets trailed by as many as 18 points in the losing effort.

The Clippers won both meetings last season by a combined 91 points.

Watch the NBA on Fubo!

Clippers at Nets odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Clippers -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Nets +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

: Clippers -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Nets +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS) : Clippers -4.5 (-110) | Nets +4.5 (-110)

: Clippers -4.5 (-110) | Nets +4.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 215.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Clippers at Nets key injuries

Clippers

G Bradley Beal (hip) out

(hip) out G Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out F Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) out

(knee) out F Kawhi Leonard (ankle) questionable

Nets

F Michael Porter Jr. (knee) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Clippers at Nets picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 113, Nets 106

PASS.

There is better value on the Clippers (-190) spread.

BET CLIPPERS -4.5 (-110).

The Clippers have won 7 of their last 9 games while covering in 6 of those contests. They have gained momentum as a team since late December and have dominated the Nets dating back to 2024, winning each of the last 3 games by double digits, including both matchups last season by at least 32 points. Keep an eye on the injury report, as Leonard being out would certainly affect the outcome and, at the very least, the odds.

The Nets have failed to cover in 3 of their last 5 games, including 2 of their last 3 as underdogs.

BET OVER 215.5 (-105).

The Clippers have scored at least 124 points in 4 of the last 5 meetings between these teams, with the Over hitting in 3 of those games.

The Clippers have scored 111 or more points in 7 of their last 8 games, including at least 115 in 5 of those contests. They have allowed at least 123 points in 2 of their last 3 games.

The Nets have scored at least 103 points in 5 of their last 7 games, including back-to-back outings. They have allowed at least 115 points in 4 of their last 5 games.

For more sports betting picks and tips, check out SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter/X and like us on Facebook.

Access more NBA coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | LeBron Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire