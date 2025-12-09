Closings and delays announced for Tuesday

Schools, courts and others have announced schedule changes for Tuesday.
Closings and early dismissals have been announced by several local entities in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, with the threat of winter weather across much of the area.
The following closings and delays are for Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
Click here for the most updated list.
Schools
- Abraham’s Christian Academy: Opening 2 hours late
- Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy: Opening 2 hours late at 8:30 a.m.
- Atlantic Shores Christian School: Opening 2 hours late
- Bethel Baptist Christian School: Closed
- Bryant & Stratton College Hampton: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Bryant & Stratton College Virginia Beach: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Cape Charles Christian School: Closed
- Cape Henry Collegiate: Opening 2 hours late
- Catholic High School: Opening 2 hours late
- Chowan University: Opening 2 hours late
- Christopher Newport University: Opens at 10 a.m.
- College of the Albemarle: Delayed opening; students and employees check email
- Colonial Day School: Opening at 9 a.m.
- Creative Learners Academy: Opening at 8 a.m.
- Currituck County Schools: Opening 3 hours late; staff follow option 2
- Denbigh Baptist Christian School: Closed
- Denbigh Christian Academy: Closed
- ECPI/MCI Newport News: Opening 1 hour late; nursing classes will start on time
- Edenton-Chowan Schools: White Oak, DF Walker and Chowan Middle closed; John A Holmes students virtual
- Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools: Opening 3 hours late
- Franklin City Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Gates County Schools: Remote learning day
- Gateway Christian Academy: Opening 2 hours late
- Ghent Montessori School: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Gloria Dei Lutheran School: Closed; child care open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gloucester County Public Schools: Virtual learning day
- Greenbrier Christian Academy: All divisions open at 10 a.m.
- The Hague School: Opening 2 hours late
- Hampton City Schools: Remote work and learning day
- Hampton Roads Academy: Closed
- Hampton University: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Homeschool Plus: Opening at 9:30 a.m.
- Isle of Wight Academy: Closed; remote learning day
- Isle of Wight County Schools: Closed
- Mathews County Public Schools: Closed
- Middlesex County Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Nansemond-Suffolk Academy: Opening 2 hours late
- Norfolk Collegiate School: Opening 2 hours late
- Norfolk State University: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advance Technology: Remote learning
- New Horizons Adult Education: Closed
- New Horizon Regional Education Center: Virtual learning day
- Newport News Public Schools: Students virtual; employees remote
- Norfolk Academy: Opening 2 hours late
- Norfolk Christian Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Norfolk Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Northampton County (VA) Public Schools: Closed for students and 10-month staff; 11- and 12-month staff report
- Northampton County (NC) Schools: Remote learning
- Parkdale Private School: Opening 2 hours late
- Paul D. Camp Community College: Remote instruction
- Peninsula School Faison Center: Opening 2 hours late
- Perquimans County Schools: Opening 3 hours late
- Poquoson City Schools: Virtual half day
- Portsmouth Christian Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Portsmouth Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Primrose School at Edinburgh Common: Opening 2 hours late
- Ready Academy Christian School: Opening 2 hours late
- Regent University: Opening 2 hours late
- Southampton County Schools: Closed
- St. John the Apostle Catholic School: Opening 2 hours late; no morning care
- St. Gregory the Great School: Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
- St. Patrick Catholic School: Opening 2 hours late
- Star of the Sea: Opening 2 hours late; no before care
- Stonebridge School: Opening 2 hours late
- Strelitz International Academy: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Suffolk Christian Academy: Closed; all events canceled
- Suffolk Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Surry County Public Schools: Closed
- Tabernacle Baptist Academy: Opening 2 hours late
- Trinity Lutheran School: Closed
- Virginia Beach City Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Virginia Beach Friends School: Opening 2 hours late
- Warwick River Christian School: School/child care closed: Christmas program postponed
- William & Mary: Opening at noon
- The Williams School: Opening 2 hours late
- Williamsburg-James City County Schools: Closed
- York County School Division: Closed; essential personnel report
Courts
- Chesapeake General District Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Chesapeake Circuit Court: Opens at 10 a.m.
- Chesapeake JDR Court: Opening 2 hours late
- Currituck County Courts: Court starts at 9:30 a.m.
- Franklin City Combined Courts: Opening at 11 a.m.
- Gloucester County JDR Court: Opening at 10 a.m.; all scheduled cases will be heard
- Gloucester County Circuit Court: Begins at 10 a.m.
- Gloucester County General District Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Hampton Circuit Court: Opening at 11 a.m.
- Hampton JDR Court: Opening at 11 a.m.
- Isle of Wight County Circuit Court: Opening at 11 a.m.
- Mathews County Circuit Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Mathews County JDR Court: Opening 2 hours late
- Mathews General District Court: Opening at 10 a.m.; all morning cases will start at 10:30 a.m.
- Middlesex County JDR Court: Opening 2 hours late
- Newport News Circuit Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Newport News JDR Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Norfolk Circuit Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Norfolk JDR Court: Opening 2 hours late
- Norfolk General District Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Portsmouth Circuit Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Portsmouth JDR Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Portsmouth General District Court: Opening 2 hours late
- Southampton County Circuit Court: Opening at 11 a.m.
- Southampton County Combined District Court: Opening at 11 a.m.; morning hearings canceled; afternoon hearings as scheduled
- Suffolk Circuit Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Suffolk General District Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Suffolk JDR Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Surry Combined District Court: Closed
- U.S. District Court Norfolk: Opening at 10 a.m.
- U.S. District Court Newport News: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Virginia Beach General District Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Virginia Beach Circuit Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Virginia Beach General District Court: Opening 2 hours late
- Virginia Beach JDR Court: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Williamsburg-JCC JDR Court: Closed
- Williamsburg-JCC Circuit Court: Closed
- Williamsburg-JCC General District Court: Closed
- York County General District Court: Opening at noon
- York County-Poquoson Circuit Court: Opening 4 hours late
- York-Poquoson JDR District Court: Opening at noon; all morning cases will be rescheduled
Government Offices
- Chesapeake: 2-hour delay
- Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority: Opening 2 hours late
- Currituck County: Opening at 9 a.m.
- Franklin: Opening at noon
- Gloucester County: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Hampton: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Hampton-Newport News CSB: Opening at 10 a.m.; essential personnel report as scheduled
- Isle of Wight County: Opening at 11 a.m.
- James City County: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Middle Peninsula Northern Neck CSB: Gloucester and Saluda locations open at 10 a.m.; all other offices on time
- Middlesex County: Opening at 10:30 a.m.
- New Kent County: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Newport News: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Norfolk Probation and Parole: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Norfolk: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Portsmouth: Opening 2 hours late
- Southampton County: Opening at noon
- Suffolk: Opening at 10:30 a.m.
- Virginia Beach Adult Probation and Parole: Opening 2 hours late
Businesses, Nonprofits & Military
- Bayport Credit Union: All branches opening 1 hour late
- Colonial Behavioral Health: Offices open at noon; transportation services canceled
- Faith Outreach Education Center: Closed
- Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia: Opening 2 hours late
- Hampton Roads Community Health Center: Opening 2 hours late; medical appointments begin at 9:30 a.m.; dental appointments begin at 10 a.m.
- Hampton Roads Education Credit Union: Opening at 11 a.m.
- McDonald Army Health Center Fort Eustis: Opening at 9:30 a.m.
- Naval Information Forces Command: Essential personnel report on time; non-essential, 2-hour delay
- Naval Weapons Station Yorktown: Opening 2 hours late; essential personnel report on time
- Sumitomo Machinery Corp of America: Facility opens at 8 a.m.
- Tecnico Corporation: Opening 2 hours late
- Williamsburg Area Transit Authority: Opening at 9 a.m.
- Virginia Zoo: Opening at noon
- Young Musicians of Virginia: Opening at 10 a.m.