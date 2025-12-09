Mark Hamill Reveals His Two Top ‘Star Wars’ Characters

Jedi Master Luke Skywalker himself, or at least the actor who plays him on screen, has revealed his favorite characters from the “Star Wars” franchise. Mark Hamill was speaking on “Live with Kelly and Mark” to promote the upcoming “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” where he voices The Flying Dutchman and explained the two characters from the sci-fi series that he finds most interesting — and neither of them are the iconic Jedi that he played.

Mark Hamill Reveals Top 2 ‘Star Wars’ Characters

While appearing on the morning talk show with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Hamill discussed his recent film work and how it has been diverse, as it has included “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” alongside two Stephen King adaptations. It was here that he got into a discussion about the different types of characters he has played and how he loves to portray villains.

“I’ve had a year where I did two Stephen King adaptations,” Hamill told the hosts. “I did ‘The Life of Chuck,’ which is very serious but life affirming — By the way, my wife says that’s the favourite movie I’ve ever done in her opinion. But then I did ‘The Long Walk,’ both by Stephen King, which shows what a versatile writer he is.”

It was at this point that host Mark Consuelos noted that it’s “fun to play a bad guy, right?” to which Hamill quickly agreed and then responded by talking about the first time he got the chance to read the script for the first “Star Wars” film and what he thinks are the two top characters from the film.

Hamill says, “I remember when I first read ‘Star Wars’ I said that after Han Solo, Darth Vader’s the best part.”

“I love the villains because, you know, actors don’t always have to have a positive reaction. We just love reactions,” Hamill explains. He then compared this to his role in the SpongeBob movie saying, “If I do my job correctly, every child will hate my guts.”

Mark Hamill Got His Start on Sopa Operas

In the same interview, Hamill went on to reveal that he started out his acting career by appearing in daytime soap operas. Noting the similarities between he and Consuelos in their early careers, he spoke about his time starring as Kent Murray on “General Hospital” back in the ’70s.

He went on to say that while he was never a fan of soap operas himself, it provided a great education in the world of entertainment and helped prepare him for his other roles he would have later in his career.

Considering his love for villains, it might not be all that surprising to learn that Hamill has portrayed a number of bad guys in films and television series. Of course, his most memorable role other than Luke Skywalker is likely his voice acting for The Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series” along with many spin-offs and other “Batman” adaptations.

However, he has also lent his voice to Skeletor in “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” Fire Lord Ozai in “Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Hobgoblin in “Spider-Man: The Animated Series” in addition to live-action roles such as The Trickster in various incarnations of “The Flash.”

Related