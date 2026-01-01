Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie Reveal What’s In Their Bags

Judging by the contents of their bags, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie take ABC — always be charging — very seriously.

The TODAY co-anchors took part in the TikTok and Instagram trend of revealing the contents of their bags, and you can rest assured that there’s no way their phone batteries will ever die.

Savannah has three chargers in the depths of her bag, while Craig has two, as well as a pair of backup headphones.

“I never realized I had this much crap in my bag,” Craig joked in his video.

In Savannah’s “what’s in my bag” video, she revealed that she takes more of a nesting doll approach with her “overstuffed” handbag.

“There’s always a bag in another bag inside the bag,” she said.

The mother of two also has to guard against tiny hands trying to snatch a charger or some Tic Tacs from mom’s bag. She said she puts labels on everything because Vale, 11, and Charley, 9, are “always trying to steal these types of things.”

A flattened Luna bar and a small bottle of water for a snack in a pinch, reading glasses, a journal she tries to write in daily — Savannah has the bases covered. She also has lozenges because of what she called her “voice problems.” (The TODAY co-anchor is set to have surgery early in the new year on her vocal cords due to vocal nodules and a polyp.)

Savannah’s bag also includes a weighted sleeping mask because she sometimes has to fit in a quick nap amid a packed schedule.

“How am I going to get all this back in here?” she said after the contents of the bag covered the top of a desk.

In addition to his chargers, headphones and bottle of water, Craig seemingly has half of a CVS aisle in his bag. He showed off three different bottles of hand lotion to stay moisturized, gum, saline to “clean out the old nasal passages,” lip balm and backup contact lenses.

Like Savannah, he also has an eye mask — only this one has a massaging feature.

“Sometimes when I travel or if I’m tired and I need to relax, I put this on and it gives me a very nice face massage. It massages my temples and my eyes,” he said. “That’s right, I believe in self-care, save your judgment.”

Craig coaches his son Delano’s rec basketball league team, so he also makes sure to have the schedule handy in order not to book anything on those days.

“All right, that’s what’s in my bag, and yes I am embarrassed,” Craig said.

TODAY’s Al Roker had a field day once he saw how much was stuffed into Craig’s bag.

“Mary Poppins called. She wants her bag back,” he commented on Instagram.

Then he turned to jokes about Tyler Perry’s famous character.

“Madea’s on the phone. She’s looking for her pocketbook,” Al commented.

Then, it was quips about Craig’s mother.

“Hey, where’s Betty Jo’s hard candies and small packet of tissues?” Al wrote.