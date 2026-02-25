Daniil Medvedev calls for dramatic change to tennis which all players will agree with

Follow us on Google Discover

Daniil Medvedev has proposed a drastic change to the tennis calendar which would really shake things up.

The tennis calendar has been one of the biggest debates in the sport over the past year, particularly due to the growing number of injury concerns there have been in the sport.

This has been an issue called out on both the ATP and WTA Tours, with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek particularly critical of the tennis schedule.

Following some of their recent comments, they are both likely to be in support of Medvedev’s idea for a big shift in tennis.

Daniil Medvedev proposes change to the tennis calendar

Medvedev won his first round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships against Juncheng Shang, 6-1, 6-3, comfortably booking his place in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament.

After his straight sets victory in Dubai, Medvedev was asked a variety of different questions in his post-match press conference.

One of these related to the tennis calendar, and how many tournaments players are required to play.

The current ATP rules state that players are required to play all four Grand Slams, eight of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments (excluding the Monte Carlo Masters), four ATP 500 events (with one after the US Open), and the ATP Finals if they qualify.

If you could change one rule in tennis what would it be and why?

Medvedev believes there should be a change in this, making just the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments mandatory.

The former world number one then claimed the ATP should keep the lower level tournaments, but remove ranking points, before referencing Holger Rune’s Achilles injury he suffered in Stockholm last year, suggesting that this could be avoided if this was the case.

“I would think the players would agree, from what I’m hearing, to making more let’s say even more mandatory tournaments,” said Medvedev. “Because now it’s what? Nine, probably four Grand Slams.

“Make it a bit more, like get rid of the other ones. I love them. That’s the only way to make the tour shorter. It’s never going to happen because there are licenses, and basically ATP won’t have enough money to buy all of them. The other tournaments, they won’t say, Yeah, okay, we’re out, because they would lose the money. It’s business.

“I think right now with how the ATP Tour, it’s never going to change, at least while I’m playing, many other guys. But in general, yeah, I would say make four Grand Slams, I don’t know, 11 Masters, and that’s it. The other tournaments, maybe make them without points or something. Not like exhibitions, but without points or something.

“Because what happens is last year, like, Holger got injured in Stockholm, everybody was like, Yeah, but you don’t have to play it. If he wants to be in Turin, he has to, even if it’s not a mandatory tournament. That is where it is borderline. Players don’t even know.

“Last year I played in seven tournaments in a row. Did I have to? No. I played bad in the beginning of the year, maybe I can get 100 points here, 200 points here, be higher seeded next year, et cetera, et cetera. If there would be no points there, at least it is an easier decision. But it’s not going to happen.”

Daniil Medvedev suggests if he constantly checks other players’ results

With Medvedev calling for the ranking points system to change in terms of which tournaments offer them, he was then asked about whether players constantly check other players who are around them in the rankings.

Referencing both Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Medvedev suggested that it depends on where someone is positioned in the rankings, explaining that those who are looking to qualify for the ATP Finals are more likely to look at it.

How do you feel about Carlos Alcaraz's dominance of men's tennis right now? Is it at risk of making the men's game boring?

Medvedev then commented from his own perspective, claiming that he is conscious of needing to play more tournaments to return to the top 10.

“Well, I think it’s always there a bit, especially like let’s say you get closer to Turin, you’re No. 9 in the race, of course you are,” said Medvedev.

“I know by experience, it’s much easier when you’re like No.2, No.3 in the world. You are like, I’m good there. Whenever you play only semis of the tournaments, that is where you can go like Carlos, Jannik, Sascha [Alexander Zverev], you can say okay.

“I play my Grand Slams, I play the Masters and then I see. For other players, like me right now, in the situation I’m in, like 11 in the world or something, it’s always a bit like, Yeah, maybe I have to play this tournament, win some points. Maybe I can be No. 8 in the next Grand Slam or whatever. I’m not playing as well as before, so maybe I can get my form up here.

“Again, if there would not be tournaments, at least I would not this have the choice. I think maybe [Brandon] Nakashima played the most tournaments last year. You can play, what, 35 weeks on tour. I don’t think you should have this possibility.”

Medvedev is currently the world number 11, but he could move towards his goal of returning to the top 10 in Dubai this week.

If he wins the title in Dubai, Medvedev will remain in 11th place in the ATP rankings, but could be up to as high as number three in the race, which counts only points earned in 2026.

Medvedev’s next opponent in Dubai is three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who is retiring from tennis this year.

This will be a sixth meeting between the two players, with Medvedev leading the head-to-head 3-2.