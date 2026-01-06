Daniil Medvedev opens 2026 with Brisbane victory, sets Frances Tiafoe clash | ATP Tour

Match Report

Medvedev opens 2026 with Brisbane victory, sets Tiafoe clash

Lehecka, Korda, Michelsen advance at ATP 250

January 05, 2026

Getty Images Daniil Medvedev is the top seed in Brisbane.

Seven years after reaching the final at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ, Daniil Medvedev marked his return to the ATP 250 event with a 6-2, 6-3 first-round win against Marton Fucsovics on Monday.

The 29-year-old leads the field this week in Brisbane as the top seed and demonstrated his credentials in a comfortable victory against Fucsovics. Medvedev broke the Hungarian’s serve in the third game of the match and never looked back, controlling the tempo to seal a 70-minute win.

“I played great and I am happy with my level,” Medvedev said. “I could have played better on my serve a couple of times but I played great from the baseline. I am happy with my first match of the year.”

The No. 13 player in the PIF ATP Rankings snapped his two-year title drought in October in Almaty and will look to add to his 21 tour-level trophies this week. Medvedev leads Fucsovics 5-1 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series and will next meet American Frances Tiafoe.

Watching Medvedev courtside in Brisbane was his coach Thomas Johansson, with the pair joining forces in late 2025.

“Last year when we started was a test period,” Medvedev said on Johansson. “We had the end of the season to see if it would work out or not. It was working great, not only in terms of results but in terms of relationship, off court and on court. We understand each other and it was a great preseason.”

Earlier, defending champion Jiri Lehecka made a winning start on his return to Brisbane, moving past countryman Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the second round. The Czech saved both break points he faced, according to Infosys ATP Stats, and will next face Sebastian Korda.

Korda opened his season with a 7-6(1), 6-3 victory against Shanghai champion Valentin Vacherot. The American has performed impressively in Australia in the past, reaching the final in Adelaide on two occasions.

Alex Michelsen set a second-round Lexus ATP Head2Head clash with good friend Learner Tien after defeating Australian James Duckworth 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3. Reilly Opelka, a finalist in Brisbane last year, moved past Dane Sweeny 6-3, 7-5 and will next take on Kamil Majchrzak.

Quentin Halys overcame Australian Alexei Popyrin 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Popyrin has lost his past six matches, dating back to the US Open in August.