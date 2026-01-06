Warriors vs Clippers Prediction, Picks & Best Bets for Tonight’s NBA Game

Photo By – Imagn Images. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes the pass from forward Draymond Green (23).

The Golden State Warriors head south for a matchup with the 12–22 Los Angeles Clippers.

That record doesn’t tell the full story. L.A. has been trending up, riding a six-game winning streak before it was snapped by Boston over the weekend, and this will be the Clippers’ fifth consecutive game at home.

Golden State, meanwhile, welcomes back Stephen Curry after a brief ankle issue. He’s led the team in scoring in each of his last seven appearances, and the Warriors are 6–1 in those games. My Warriors vs. Clippers predictions and NBA picks expect that formula to continue in tonight’s matchup.

Warriors vs Clippers prediction

Warriors vs Clippers best bet: Warriors -1.5 (-105)

The Los Angeles Clippers have been streaky, winning six in a row immediately after ending a five-game losing streak. L.A. was pounded by Boston last time out, losing by 31 at home, so another downturn may have started.

L.A. has been leaning on its stars. During the winning streak, Kawhi Leonard averaged 39 points, scoring over 40 in three of them. James Harden added 25.5 points per night over that span.

The Clippers play at the league’s second-slowest pace, so it would seem like the strategy would be to slow things down and let Leonard and Harden work in the half-court. Except they’re just 5-12 in games that have gone Under this year. They rank last in the NBA in assists and second to last in offensive rebounding.

This underrated Golden State Warriors defense will also doom that strategy. The Warriors are fourth in the league in steals and eighth in forcing turnovers. They also have the sixth-best perimeter defense, which will help control an underrated outside shooting game for the Clippers.

Golden State has struggled on the road this season, going 8-12 away from the Bay Area. However, the Warriors have played much better following a 1-6 road record to start the year, which included three straight losses to losing teams. Since then, they’ve won four straight road games against teams that have a losing record, covering in all four.

Warriors vs Clippers same-game parlay

Picking the Over may seem counterintuitive. The Clippers play at a glacial pace, and Golden State is in the bottom half of the league in tempo. However, this total is too low to account for that. It matches the lowest Over/Under total Golden State has faced in 13 games. The Clippers have gone Over in four of their last six.

Yes, Draymond Green was ejected in Sunday’s game against Utah, his 24th career ejection and second in the last eight games. He’s been on a scoring streak as his point totals have risen with his temper in recent games. Since returning from a foot sprain in mid-December, he’s averaged 9.7 points per game and has scored six or fewer just once in eight games.

Warriors vs Clippers SGP

Warriors -1.5

Over 226.5

Draymond Green Over 6.5 points

Our “from downtown” SGP: Shooting struggles

The 36-year-old Harden has averaged just 22.8 points per game since the start of December and 19.7 in his last three outings. He’s also in a shooting slump, making three of his last 18 threes.

Warriors vs Clippers SGP

Warriors -1.5

Over 226.5

Draymond Green Over 6.5 points

James Harden Under 24.5 points

Warriors vs Clippers odds

Spread : Warriors -1.5 | Clippers +1.5

: Warriors -1.5 | Clippers +1.5 Moneyline : Warriors -115 | Clippers -105

: Warriors -115 | Clippers -105 Over/Under: Over 226.5 | Under 226.5

Warriors vs Clippers betting trend to know

The Warriors have gone Over the total in 31 of their last 49 road games. Find more NBA betting trends for Warriors vs. Clippers.

How to watch Warriors vs Clippers

Location Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA Date Monday, January 4, 2026 Tip-off 10:00 p.m. ET TV Peacock

Warriors vs Clippers latest injuries

