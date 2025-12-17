David Spade blasts mall for ‘consciously avoiding’ Christmas during tree-lighting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Spade slammed a mall’s tree-lighting ceremony for omitting the word “Christmas.”

In the Sunday episode of Spade and Dana Carvey’s “Fly on the Wall” podcast, the 61-year-old “Grown Ups” actor called out the organizers of a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony for “consciously” avoiding any mention of the Christian holiday during the event.

“I will say that Christmas is taking a little bit of a beating lately. It is December and I saw the other day there was a tree-lighting ceremony for the Christmas tree in some dopey mall but it said tree-lighting ceremony, and they were careful not to say the word Christmas during the whole ceremony,” Spade said, without naming the mall.

“No,” Carvey, 67, said.

“Why?” Spade asked. “So it’s just a tree?” And you go, I would understand if you said, ‘They’re doing the tree lighting at [a certain mall] or whatever. You go, ‘OK.’”

“But to consciously avoid that, then what is the tree for?” he continued. “A December to Remember? Is it a Lexus dealership? Why do we have — for the whole month? Isn’t it for Christmas?”

Carvey pointed out that he and Spade knew many people who follow religions other than Christianity and added, “I’ve never met someone from another religious faith that was upset about a Christmas tree.”

“I’d say stop that bulls—,” Spade said.

“Yeah, ’cause everyone loves Santa and the tree and all the trappings,” Carvey said.

“They like all things about it,” Spade said. “Don’t say that word.”

Carvey went on to share his view that while Christmas remained a religious holiday for Christians, it has become more secular over time, especially in countries like the United States.

“If you’re of faith, it’s about Christianity,” Carvey said. “But I think at this point in America, it’s just Christmas. It’s a fun holiday.”

However, Carvey noted that he was opposed to the restriction of speech.

“I don’t like the thought police,” “The Dana Carvey Show” alum said. “I don’t like to have words I can’t use.”

“I don’t like the anti-Christian feel because Christmas to me wasn’t really about that because I am Christian,” Spade said.

While Carvey described Spade as a “secular” and “lapsed” Christian, the “Joe Dirt” star said he was “just more spiritual.”

Spade expressed his opinion that the Christian faith is treated differently than other religions.

“Like is this where we get the hammer? You can’t say that about anyone else,” he said.

“We’re taking a beating down in Africa,” he continued. “It’s like this is not the year to be Christian. I will tell you that.”

“That’s for sure,” Carvey said. “There’s a lot of that going on.”

“A lot of that, it’s tough,” Spade agreed.

Humanitarian groups have increasingly raised concerns about the persecution of Christians in parts of Africa.

A June 2025 report by International Christian Concern (ICC) documented a “disturbing rise” in violence against Christians across several African countries, particularly Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Kenya, including killings, abductions, massacres, and forced displacements.

President Donald Trump announced in late October that he was designating Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” citing the widespread killings of Christians in the West African nation. Pope Leo XIV, the U.S. State Department and celebrities including Nicki Minaj have also condemned recent massacres in Nigeria.

After highlighting Christian persecution in Africa, Spade redirected the conversation back to the Christmas snub at the recent tree lighting.

“We can call it a Christmas tree,” Spade said. “I’m still going to go to these malls. I still don’t want to offend people by saying it. But there’s so many things with different religions. You’re not allowed to slam someone else’s religion.”

Spade’s remarks come after the city of Portland came under fire for again hosting its annual tree-lighting ceremony and nixing any use of the word “Christmas.”

The event, held on Nov. 28, was decked out in Christmas lights, a traditionally decorated tree and a visit from Santa Claus, but did not promote any mention of Christmas.

Instead, organizers advertised the festive occasion as “Portland’s 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony,” according to social media accounts for Pioneer Courthouse Square, where the tree is displayed.

“Portland’s Tree is lit!” one caption on an Instagram video shared by the Portland, Oregon, Instagram account stated.

“Portland’s 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by SmartPark is tonight!” another message shared on social media by both the Portland, Oregon, government and Pioneer Courthouse Square stated.

“Celebrate the highlight of the Downtown Holiday Season as Santa Claus flips the switch, illuminating more than 9,500 colorful LED lights to shine bright on our City’s 75’ Douglas-fir, generously donated by Stimson Lumber for all to enjoy. SEE YOU TONIGHT, PORTLAND!” it added.

Social media commenters sounded off online that the city refused to mention the word “Christmas.”

“The City of Portland and local media outlets are calling this ‘The Tree’ because they despise Christians like me and many of you so much they can’t bring themselves to say the word ‘Christmas,’” independent journalist David Medina posted to X.

“They can’t even say Christmas tree in Portland. They call it ‘the tree,'” another conservative account posted to X in response to a video Medina posted.

“In Portland they’re trying to take the Christmas out of Christmas tree. It’s a Christmas tree, it’s always been a Christmas tree, and it will always be a Christmas tree. These people will slowly take everything until there’s nothing left if given the opportunity,” one social media account posted .

Democratic Portland Mayor Keith Wilson’s office also explicitly called the event a “Christmas Tree Lighting” in response to Fox News Digital while brushing off the criticisms of the event.

“Mayor Wilson was delighted to join Portland’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting alongside Christmas carolers and holiday festivities,” Wilson’s office said when asked about the criticisms. “That said, framing it otherwise feels like quite the reach.”

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.