River Hawks Take On Sacred Heart at Home Before Visiting Boston University

LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men’s basketball team (4-8) is playing at home for the final time in 2025, hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Tuesday, December 16, before visiting Boston University on Dec. 16.

A WIN WOULD

A win against the Pioneers would move the River Hawks to 8-3 all-time against Sacred Heart, while extending the win streak against the MAAC foe to four games. It would also improve UMass Lowell’s record to 5-8 on the season and 4-1 at home. A win against the Terriers would also mark four in a row for the River Hawks.

LAST TIME OUT

Junior Angel Montas Jr. tied his career-high with 18 points, as the UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-8) fell in the final minutes to the Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3), 75-71, on Dec. 13. Montas Jr., who finished with three triples, a new personal-best, was all over the box score, pacing his team with eight rebounds, while also adding two assists, two blocks, and a steal. Behind him, junior Xavier Spencer finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Senior Austin Green added 14 points and a team-high two steals, with junior Darrel Yepdo rounding out double-digit scorers with 12 points, shooting 60% (3-5) from beyond the arc.

LEADING THE FLOCK

Through 12 games, Austin Green leads the way with 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. JJ Massaquoi sits second with 11.9 points per game. Xavier Spencer , who ranks fourth with 9.4 points per game, adds a team-high 40 assists and 14 steals, while Shawn Simmons II boasts 11 blocks to sit first on the team.

SPREADING THE LOVE

The River Hawks have boasted at least four double-digit scorers on seven occasions this year. Most recently, the team had four players score 10+ points the last time out at Quinnipiac.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST

The 122-point scoring outburst against Fisher marked the most points in a game for the program since January 1995 against Assumption College.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Two River Hawks have logged double-doubles in two games so far this season. Most recently, Jerrell Roberson II registered career bests of 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Austin Green added 20 points and a personal-best 16 rebounds against Fisher.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Rookie JJ Massaquoi has stood out for the River Hawks in his first collegiate appearances, posting double-digit points in six of 12 games so far, including leading the team with a personal-best 26 points at Wake Forest. He was also named America East Rookie of the Week on Nov. 24.

CAREER DAY

Shawn Simmons II and Xavier Spencer both turned in career-best performances at Columbia, as Simmons II totaled 14 points and Spencer boasted 12 points and 12 assists for his first career double-double.

SHARP SHOOTERS

The River Hawks have found their groove, shooting at least 43% from the field in each of the last nine games after averaging just 29% in the two previous games against UConn and New Haven. The team is now ranked second in the America East for field goal percentage.

FREE IS FOR FREY

Jared Frey is leading the way with a perfect, 24-for-24 effort from the charity stripe so far.

ROAD WARRIORS

The River Hawks will be challenged during the non-conference slate in 2025 with 10 road games on the docket, compared to just five home contests.

HOME SWEET HOME

Kennedy Family Athletic Complex, formerly Costello Athletic Center, has been very kind to the home team during the last three seasons, as the River Hawks are currently 44-6 in the building since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, including 3-1 in 2025-26.

