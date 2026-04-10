Davis Riley betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
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Davis Riley finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He’ll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Latest odds for Riley at the Masters Tournament.
Riley’s recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Riley’s most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children’s Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.6
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|—
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|—
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.9
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|—
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|—
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|—
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86.0
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|—
Riley’s recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -1.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -1.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley’s Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.335
|-1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.525
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.176
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.436
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.599
|-1.750
Riley’s advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.335 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.525 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Riley delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- Riley has earned 103 FedExCup Regular Season points (114th) and posted a 19.02% Bogey Avoidance rate (155th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
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