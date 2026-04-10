The top NHL prospects playing in the 2026 NCAA Frozen Four

The 2026 Frozen Four is set to take place Thursday and Saturday, and for the first time, the event is being hosted in Las Vegas.

The tournament includes plenty of NHL-affiliated talent and one player who is likely to be selected in the early first round of the 2026 draft.

Winning the Frozen Four isn’t about which team has the most talent, it’s about which players can perform under the lights, commit to the details and make a key saves. More than a handful of the players in the tournament will find themselves in NHL lineups next season — if not next week.

As the final three games of the collegiate season get underway, here’s a look at who to watch on each team, their NHL potential and when they could play a regular role in the NHL.

Jump to a team:

Michigan | North Dakota

Denver | Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines

Big Ten

Life is really good in Ann Arbor right now. With Michigan’s men’s basketball team coming off an NCAA championship, its hockey team now has a real shot at winning the Frozen Four. The Wolverines are stacked with high-end talent, and some of the players could be playing meaningful NHL minutes quite soon.

Lots of scouting eyes will be on Hobey Baker nominee T.J. Hughes, who is the top college free agent this season. Hughes is expected to sign an NHL contract when his season ends, and if time permits, make his NHL debut. Hughes, a right-handed center, is primed to play a middle-six role in the NHL, producing secondary offense and winning matchups. Hughes already looks like an NHL player, and while he would likely benefit from some AHL time, the key to signing him could come down to teams offering him an NHL roster spot immediately.

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Michael Hage will play his final games in the NCAA this weekend and is expected to sign with the Montreal Canadiens at the conclusion of the tournament. Hage is a wonderful talent, who looks the part of the second-line center behind Nick Suzuki for the next decade-plus. Hage has brilliant offensive decision-making and a deceptive curl-and-release, and he’s a key play driver. The Canadiens are hoping he is ready to contribute as the team plays in tough divisional playoff games in the coming weeks.

Malcolm Spence (New York Rangers) found himself on the top line with Hughes and Jayden Perron (Carolina Hurricanes), and the trio helped Michigan clinch a spot in the Frozen Four. Spence is a quick, in-your-face player with excellent hands and the ability to play left and right wing. He has the type of versatility and play style that will make him a perfect middle-of-the-lineup player in the NHL who wins battles and forechecks and creates havoc at the net front.

Perron is an offensive creator with a brilliant set of hands. He’s on the small side, which makes his NHL path more difficult, but his offense has come to life in the most important part of Michigan’s season. Perron has a chance to be an impactful NHL forward in the top six but needs to find more consistency or he’s unlikely to stick in the NHL.

Will Horcoff (Pittsburgh Penguins) has performed well this season and should have an opportunity to develop his play-driving ability next season with the Wolverines, as a few top forwards will be departing Ann Arbor. Horcoff is likely a high-end third-line forward in the NHL or a second-line player beside an excellent play driver.

Nick Moldenhauer (Toronto Maple Leafs) has been solid in a bounce-back season, providing offense at critical times. Toronto’s management flux might impact his willingness to sign immediately, but Moldenhauer has third-line potential in the NHL if he can build off his strong season.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

NCHC

North Dakota is back in the Frozen Four for the first time since 2016, and with a purpose. The second-ranked team is playing a home Frozen Four as host, albeit in Las Vegas instead of North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks have some serious NHL talent on their roster, led by 2026 projected lottery pick Keaton Verhoeff. Scouts and NHL executives will be watching him like a hawk at the Frozen Four, with the expectation that Verhoeff will go very early in June’s draft. Verhoeff has the potential to be a top-pairing NHL defender and a foundational player for a contender. There is little doubt that teams are itching to draft him given the importance of elite defensemen in today’s game.

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Another defender worth keeping an eye is EJ Emery (Rangers). He’s an above-average skater and holds value as a big, right-handed defender. He has been a top defender for North Dakota this season and will play key matchups at even strength and penalty kill against some of the best offensive units in the NCAA. To reach his potential as a middle-pair defenseman in the NHL, he needs to add raw strength and make improvements to his puck-moving game. He’s at least two years away from the Rangers’ lineup, but with projectable attributes, he should be a part of the next Rangers upswing.

Cole Reschny (Calgary Flames) scored at a point-per-game pace as a freshman and was a key two-way player for the Fighting Hawks this season. He’s only one point off the team lead in scoring while playing an important penalty-killing role and having a depressed shooting percentage (about 9%). His play on and off the puck — coupled with his compete level — has all the makings of two-way impact center in the NHL. His ceiling is as a second-line center, but he’s likely a third-line, go-to guy on a contender.

Will Zellers (Boston Bruins) has had quite the season as a freshman, which included scoring winning goals in each of the USA World Junior team’s wins. He has a knack for performing when the stage is biggest, and there isn’t a bigger stage than the Frozen Four in the NCAA. He plays in the middle of the ice, gets to the scoring areas and beats goalies with a shot that could pick a lock. He’s a secondary offense kind of NHLer, but he’s exactly the guy who scores a big playoff goal to tip a series — even if he’s a couple of years away from being in a position to do so.

Denver Pioneers

NCHC

Denver comes into the Frozen Four firing on all cylinders as the hottest team in the country over the second half of the season.

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With less first-round talent than the favorites, Denver is buoyed by Hobey Baker finalist Eric Pohlkamp (San Jose Sharks). The 22-year-old led all NCAA defensemen in scoring this season with 39 points in 41 games and powered Denver through the stretch run. Pohlkamp is one of many young defenders in the Sharks’ system, but he’s their best defensive prospect on the right side. His size (5-11, 205 pounds) works against him, but his style of play and physical build give him a chance to be a regular NHL defender in the No. 4/5 role who runs a second power-play unit.

James Reeder (Los Angeles Kings) is a smart winger who plays with pace. His production increased by more than 50% from last season, following a projectable development curve. His off-puck movement is among the best in the NCAA and boosts his ability to facilitate give-and-goes, find quiet areas and be in good spots on the defensive side. He’s a consistent positive impact player, with Denver winning his minutes, and he provided reliable production at even strength. Reeder’s size and lack of elite production make him a longer shot to make the NHL, but he’s likely to be a productive AHL player who can fill in as a call-up.

Reeder’s opposite winger, Rieger Lorenz (Minnesota Wild), is likely to be a quality AHL player, with a better chance of making the NHL in a bottom-six role, given his physical attribute. Both have the chance to elevate their value by making an impression at the Frozen Four with solid performances.

Wisconsin Badgers

Big Ten

After upsetting Michigan State with a third-period comeback and eventual overtime winner to get to the Frozen Four, the Badgers are riding high. Unlike their opponents who have relied on NHL-affiliated talent in their early 20s, Wisconsin is a veteran team led by players who are unlikely to have NHL careers. Given their performance in the tournament, they are worth noting for potential AHL free agent deals.

The captain, Ben Dexheimer, is a smaller, right-handed defender who scored the OT winner against Michigan State and should draw some attention as a defender who can provide depth within an organization. He has good offensive instincts, skates well and plays a reliable two-way game. He’s unlikely to be a full-time NHL defender, but his profile could provide solid AHL minutes.

Left wing Quinn Finley (New York Islanders) has blossomed into a wonderful collegiate player who produced reliably at nearly a point-per-game pace over the past two seasons. His consistent work rate paired with his above-average skill and quality release give him a decent chance at making the NHL. It is expected that the Isles will sign him and assign him to the AHL for further development. Finley is most likely to become a player who slots in the bottom six and can provide reliable minutes, make plays and generate occasional offense.