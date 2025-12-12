Despite being attacked by rioters, ICE Arizona and federal partners successfully arrest dozens illegal aliens in major Arizona operation targeting a transnational criminal organization

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Dec. 5, ICE Homeland Security Investigations Arizona and federal partners executed 16 criminal federal search warrants targeting nine restaurants and seven associated stash houses in Tucson, Arizona, and the surrounding region. The operation was part of a multiyear investigation into a transnational criminal organization involved in labor exploitation, tax violations, and immigration violations. 46 illegal aliens were arrested including those with previous arrests for sexual assault and illegal re-entry—a felony.

At one of the locations, over 100 agitators descended and attempted to impede law enforcement operations, locking a gate to trap agents within the perimeter of the restaurant. Agitators quickly turned violent, assaulting officers and slashing tires. An HSI Special Response Team was mobilized to regain control of the situation, where they were forced to deploy countermeasures. During the operation, U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva joined the rioting crowd and attempted to impede law enforcement officers, then took to social media to slander law enforcement by falsely claiming she was pepper sprayed.

One individual from the crowd was arresting for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, and another for damaging a government vehicle. Two HSI SRT operators were injured. One suffered a bicep rupture, the other suffered a knee injury. They have both been treated for their injuries.

HSI arrested two U.S. citizens for assaulting a federal officer, damaging a government vehicle, and obstruction. The United States Attorney’s Office has accepted prosecution of both.

“This multiyear investigation that targeted TCOs alleged to be involved in human smuggling, human trafficking derived from peonage resulted in the shutdown of the restaurants,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Ray Rede. “These enforcement actions have unequivocally disrupted this criminal organization’s ability to exploit our lawful labor and system of commerce. This agency will not stand for it and those seeking to continue such practices are on notice — there will be more enforcement operations in Arizona.”

HSI partnered with IRS – Criminal Investigation, Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Border Patrol, and other federal, state, and local agencies during this investigation and operation. This targeted enforcement operation broke up a criminal organization that was using a family-owned restaurant chain operating in and around the Tucson, Sierra Vista, Green Valley, Casa Grande, and Apache Junction areas.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further information is limited at this time. DHS and ICE HSI remain committed to working with partners to protect the homeland, uphold the rule of law, and defend the interests of American taxpayers.