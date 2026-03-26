Detroit Tigers 2026 schedule, Opening Day game, Detroit Sports Net news

March 26, 2026, 5:11 a.m. ET

The Detroit Tigers 2026 season is here and we’ve got you covered with the schedule, a list of all 162 games, dates and opponents.

The Tigers start their season today – Thursday, March 26 – with Opening Day on the road. It’s the fourth consecutive season they’ve started on the road, and the second straight year they’ve been on the West Coast.

They begin the season at the San Diego Padres for three games, then visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for three. (Last season, the Tigers were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the season-opening series before heading to Seattle.)

The Tigers’ Opening Day in Detroit at Comerica Park is scheduled for April 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals, a Friday afternoon game.

The Tigers play 10 of their first 13 games on the road.

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Here’s the Tigers schedule in 2026, with dates and opponents for every game, plus what we know about how to watch them and more:

MUST READ: Will Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day be on cable TV? Here’s what we know

Tigers schedule 2026 in regular season

You will be able to watch non-national TV Tigers games this season on Detroit Sports Net through MLB Media, after the team ended its partnership with the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network. The Tigers are scheduled for 16 national TV games this season.

March 26-28: at Padres

at Padres March 30-April 1: at Diamondbacks

at Diamondbacks April 3-5: vs. Cardinals

vs. Cardinals April 6-9: at Twins

at Twins April 10-12: vs. Marlins

vs. Marlins April 14-16: vs. Royals

vs. Royals April 17-20: at Red Sox

at Red Sox April 21-23: vs. Brewers

vs. Brewers April 24-26: at Reds

at Reds April 28-30: at Braves

at Braves May 1-3: vs. Rangers

vs. Rangers May 4-6: vs. Red Sox

vs. Red Sox May 8-10: at Royals

at Royals May 12-14: at Mets

at Mets May 15-17: vs. Blue Jays

vs. Blue Jays May 18-21: vs. Guardians

vs. Guardians May 22-24: at Orioles

at Orioles May 26-28: vs. Angels

vs. Angels May 29-31: at White Sox

at White Sox June 1-3: at Rays

at Rays June 5-7: vs. Mariners

vs. Mariners June 9-11: vs. Twins

vs. Twins June 12-14: at Guardians

at Guardians June 15-17: at Astros

at Astros June 19-21: vs. White Sox

vs. White Sox June 22-24: vs. Yankees

vs. Yankees June 25-28: vs. Astros

vs. Astros June 29-July 1: at Yankees

at Yankees July 2, July 4-5: at Rangers

at Rangers July 7-9: vs. Athletics

vs. Athletics July 10-12: vs. Phillies

vs. Phillies MLB All-Star break (game in Philadelphia)

(game in Philadelphia) July 17-19: at Angels

at Angels July 20-22: at Cubs

at Cubs July 23-26: vs. Royals

vs. Royals July 27-29: vs. Orioles

vs. Orioles July 31-Aug. 2: at Athletics

at Athletics Aug. 4-6: at Mariners

at Mariners Aug. 7-9: at Giants

at Giants Aug. 11-13: vs. Guardians

vs. Guardians Aug. 14-16: vs. White Sox

vs. White Sox Aug. 17-19: at Pirates

at Pirates Aug. 21-23: at Royals

at Royals Aug. 24-26: vs. Rays

vs. Rays Aug. 28-30: vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers Aug. 31-Sept. 2: at Twins

at Twins Sept. 4-6: at Guardians

at Guardians Sept. 7-9: vs. Twins

vs. Twins Sept. 11-13: vs. Rockies

vs. Rockies Sept. 14-16: at Blue Jays

at Blue Jays Sept. 17-20: at White Sox

at White Sox Sept. 21-23: vs. Nationals

vs. Nationals Sept. 25-27: vs. Pirates

How much will Detroit SportsNet cost?

Fans can pay $19.99 per month or $189.99 for a full year – approximately $50 cheaper over a 12-month span. Fans can learn more about streaming subscriptions for the Tigers and Red Wings at Tigers.com/detroitsportsnet and DetroitRedWings.com/detroitsportsnet.

Will I be able to watch all 162 Tigers games on Detroit SportsNet?

No. Detroit SportsNet will carry approximately 140 broadcasts this season. The Tigers are slated to have at least 16 games broadcast nationally with MLB’s other partners, including Fox, NBC (and its streaming service, Peacock) and TBS. (Netflix also signed up with MLB this season, but its three-year deal only covers “special event games”; this season, that’s the Opening Day matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, March 25, the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia on July 13 and the “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa, between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins on Aug. 13.)

I’m signed up for FanDuel. Do I have to subscribe all over again to Detroit SportsNet?

Yes. You will not find Tigers games on FanDuel Sports Network anymore, and once the Red Wings’ regular season concludes, on April 15, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will no longer have any association with FanDuel. Fans will need to subscribe separately to Detroit SportsNet, as it’s completely different from what they currently have. FanDuel Sports Network subscribers should contact FanDuel directly to cancel their subscriptions.

Do I have to pay for Wings and Tigers separately this spring?

Yes, for about two weeks. That’s the overlap between when the Red Wings finish their 2025-26 season and when the Tigers begin their 2026 season.

What about the Detroit Pistons?

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment is not associated with the Pistons. As of now, Pistons games will not be available on Detroit SportsNet.

How to stream Tigers and Red Wings games?

The new streaming home for the Tigers is the MLB app, available on web, mobile and TV platforms – with access to highlights, stats and news. As for the Red Wings, a system to stream games for the 2026-27 season is yet to be announced.

Will there be one app for both teams?

No. There won’t be a singular app on which both teams are available in one place. Fans will need to download the MLB app to stream Tigers games and a to-be-determined app to stream Red Wings games.

Where to watch on TV for Tigers and Red Wings games?

The channels:

Comcast/Xfinity: 1253.

DirecTV: 663.

Spectrum/Charter (Alpena, Detroit, Duluth-Superior, Flint-Saginaw, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marquette, Traverse City): 213.

Spectrum/Charter (Livonia): 291

Spectrum/Charter (Fort Wayne, Green Bay-Appleton, Toledo): 307/1307.

Spectrum/Charter (on Spectrum app): 436.

What happens to the broadcasters?

Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond are expected to continue leading Red Wings broadcasts for years to come. The same is true for Jason Benetti (and Dan Dickerson) with analysts Andy Dirks and Dan Petry on Tigers broadcasts. They all are employees of the Tigers and Red Wings and will remain in their current roles, along with reporters Daniella Bruce and Logan Reever, who cover both teams.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him @EvanPetzold. Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Contact Andrew Birkle at abirkle@freepress.com.

Make “Days of Roar” your go-to Tigers podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify)