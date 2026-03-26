U.S. Figure Skater Alysa Liu Makes Blunt Admission About Changing Her Appearance

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu made a bold and honest statement about her appearance and identity.

In a recent interview tied to her growing partnership with Nike, the 20-year-old figure skating star shared that she no longer feels the need to say “yes” to everything, especially when it comes to changing who she is.

“These days, I say no to more things that I used to say yes to,” Liu said. “When I came back to figure skating, people said I would have to change my hair and I said, ‘No, I won’t be changing my hair.’”

Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s Single Skating – Free Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.Photo by Tang Xinyu/VCG via Getty Images (Photo by Tang Xinyu/VCG via Getty Images)

The statement reflects a clear shift in mindset for Liu, who returned to competitive skating after a break with a renewed sense of purpose and control over her career.

Liu’s refusal to change her hair may seem simple, but in figure skating, appearance has long been part of the sport’s culture. Athletes are often expected to fit a certain image: polished, elegant and traditional.

Liu has challenged that idea.

From her distinctive hairstyle to her bold fashion choices, she has built a reputation for expressing herself freely. Her look has drawn praise from fans, especially younger audiences who see her as a symbol of individuality.

Her recent appearances off the ice, including a viral Oscars weekend look, have only strengthened that image. Fans flooded social media with reactions, many highlighting her confidence and unique style.

But for Liu, the focus is not about standing out for attention. It is about staying true to herself.

“People give me song suggestions, and I’ll take them into consideration, but if I don’t like something, I’m not going to skate to it,” she explained. “I want to make choices that feel like me.”

Liu’s comments come during a major moment in her career. After winning Olympic gold at the Milano Cortina Games, she became the first American woman in over two decades to achieve the feat.

Her journey has been anything but typical.

She first rose to fame as a young prodigy, winning a national title at just 13 years old. But the pressure of elite competition led her to step away from the sport as a teenager. When she returned nearly two years later, she did so with a different mindset; one focused on enjoyment and self-expression rather than expectations.

That approach paid off. Not only did she win Olympic gold, but she also became one of the most talked-about athletes in the world.

Now, with her new Nike partnership, Liu is stepping into a broader spotlight that blends sports, fashion and culture. The campaign features her wearing upcoming footwear releases and celebrates her journey from athlete to global personality.

Despite the growing fame, Liu remains grounded in her beliefs.

She shared that learning to trust her instincts has been key to her growth, not just as an athlete, but as a person.

“At the end of the day, if it’s not a ‘hell yes,’ it’s a ‘hell no,’” Liu said, describing how she now approaches decisions in her life and career.

Related: U.S. Figure Skater Alysa Liu’s Appearance Is Turning Heads

This story was originally published by Parade on Mar 24, 2026, where it first appeared in the Celebs section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.