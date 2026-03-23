Detroit Tigers’ Parker Meadows carted off field after violent collision in outfield

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 23: Parker Meadows #22 of the Detroit Tigers warms up before a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 23, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows had to be carted off the field after a violent collision with Riley Greene.

Meadows and Greene converged on a fly ball hit by Minnesota’s Josh Bell into left-center field on Thursday. It happened in the bottom of the eighth inning, with the score tied 1-1.

Greene caught the ball and collided violently with Meadows. Greene got up to check on his teammate after the play, but Meadows remained on the ground for several minutes before ultimately sitting up gingerly while surrounded by athletic trainers.

He got to his feet and was taken off the field on a golf cart. Two EMS workers followed the cart into the tunnel.