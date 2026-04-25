Dianna Russini and married Mike Vrabel caught kissing at NYC bar 6 years before scandal

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were “all over each other” at a secluded bar in New York City — six years before they were caught holding hands and hugging at an Arizona resort.

As seen in exclusive new pics obtained by Page Six, the New England Patriots coach and the NFL reporter were spotted together inside the dimly lit Tribeca Tavern in the early hours of March 11, 2020.

They sat close to each other while conversing at the bar, at one point appearing to share a kiss.

“They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “He had a ring on.”

At the time the photos were snapped, Vrabel was already married to wife Jen, while Russini said “I do” to her now-husband, Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt, just six months later. Each has two kids with their respective partner.

Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel were “all over each other” at a bar in New York City back in 2020, as seen in new pics exclusively obtained by Page Six. © Page Six

“They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness told Page Six of the sports reporter and the New England Patriots coach. © Page Six

“He had a ring on,” the source added, referring to Vrabel’s wedding band, which is visible in the newly released pics. © Page Six

The sportscaster and the NFL coach were “very close to each other” throughout the evening, according to our insider, who witnessed Russini’s legs “in between [Vrabel’s] legs.”

The eyewitness told Page Six that Russini, 43, and Vrabel, 50, were at the “hole in the wall” bar at around midnight and stayed for at least an hour, flying under the radar.

“They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks, constantly,” the source added. “There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did.”

At the time, Vrabel was working as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, while Russini was an NFL reporter at ESPN.

The reporter posted a photo of herself in ESPN’s New York studio with host Laura Rutledge just hours before her bar outing with Vrabel, joking in the caption, “A blonde. A brunette. And a red head walk into a bar…”

The duo were photographed together inside the dimly lit Tribeca Tavern on the evening of March 10, 2020, into the early morning hours. © Page Six

The images were snapped while Vrabel was already married to wife Jen — and six months before Russini wed her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. © Page Six

According to our eyewitness, Russini and Vrabel were at the “hole in the wall” bar from midnight until at least 1 a.m. on March 11, flying under the radar. © Page Six

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Page Six contacted both Vrabel and Russini on Wednesday afternoon regarding the photos. While neither commented for this story, Vrabel told ESPN just hours later that he will miss Day 3 of the NFL draft to enter counseling.

He said, “As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

“I have always wanted to lead by example and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be,” Vrabel continued. “This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

The New England Patriots showed their support for Vrabel entering counseling in a statement to Page Six Thursday, “The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”

“They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks, constantly,” the insider said. © Page Six

The source added, “There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did.” © Page Six

Reps for Russini and Vrabel did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. © Page Six

The bar outing came six years before Page Six obtained photos of Russini and Vrabel holding hands and hugging at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona — a boutique resort with stunning views of the Brins Mesa mountain range.

We previously reported that the two enjoyed breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant on the morning of March 28, later hanging out at the pool for about an hour before lounging side by side in the hot tub.

They were also spotted on the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows — an area that’s accessible only from the two-person bungalows, which cost up to $2,160 a night.

As seen in the photos, which Page Six released on April 7, they held hands and faced each other, briefly dancing together at one point.

Despite multiple eyewitnesses telling us they spotted Vrabel and Russini together with no one else in their party, the two insisted to Page Six that they were joined by friends on the trip, who were simply not pictured.

A source close to Russini claimed she was at the hotel with two female friends for a hiking trip, while Vrabel’s friend told us that the coach and pals drove to Sedona for just the day. They allegedly took the two-hour drive back to their own hotel after spending time with Russini and her group.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini added in her own statement, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists, in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

The new images come after Page Six released pics of Russini and Vrabel together at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, on March 28, as seen above. © Page SIx

The pair were seen hugging at one point on a roof reserved for guests staying in a two-person bungalow. © Page SIx

Despite multiple eyewitnesses telling Page Six that Vrabel and Russini were alone, the two insisted they were joined on the trip by friends, who were simply not pictured. © Page SIx

Russini had been working as a top sports reporter for the Athletic when the first set of photos was released earlier this month. While the company initiated an investigation into the situation, she resigned from her position.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” she wrote in her resignation letter, which was released on April 14 and obtained by Page Six.

“When the Page Six item first appeared, the Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful.”

Russini added that “in the days that followed … commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation” that was “simply unmoored” from the facts.

Russini married Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt in a September 2020 wedding — six months after the bar visit with Vrabel. Dianna Russini/Instagram

Vrabel and his wife, Jen, have been married since 1999. Mike Vrabel/X

Vrabel was named head coach of the New England Patriots in January 2025, in a ceremony with Pats owner Robert Kraft and Vrabel’s wife, Jen. Getty Images

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process the Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept,” Russini’s statement continued.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

The Athletic’s investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, Vrabel publicly broke his silence on the scandal earlier this week during a press conference ahead of the NFL draft at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Vrabel said in a press conference this week ahead of the NFL draft that he had “some difficult conversations” with his “family, the organization, the coaches [and] the players” that were “positive.” AP

Russini posted a photo with co-host Laura Rutledge at ESPN’s New York City studio hours before meeting up with Vrabel. Instagram/ Dianna Russini

“Let me first begin by saying thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter — for me and obviously everyone involved. I know that’s not easy for you, and I respect that, and I appreciate your efforts in doing so,” the Patriots coach began.

“I understand I could have addressed you sooner, but it was important to me I have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday very candidly as we began our off-season program, which everyone is excited to be a part of.”

Vrabel revealed he had had “some difficult conversations with people” whom he cares about — including his “family, the organization, the coaches [and] the players” — that were “positive” and productive in light of the photo drama.

“We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me. That starts with me,” he stated. “We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction. There’s comments and questions that I’ve answered for the team and with the team. [We] will keep those private and to ourselves.”