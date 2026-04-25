Preview: Lyon vs Auxerre – prediction, team news, lineups

Last weekend’s statement victory will provide further confidence for top-three hopefuls Lyon, who are aiming to record a third consecutive win when they host relegation-threatened Auxerre in Saturday’s clash at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Les Gones enter this encounter on the back of a 2-1 away win over league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, a result that lifted them to third in the Ligue 1 table, while Les Ajaistes sit in the playoff spot, five points above the bottom two and four adrift of outright safety.

Match preview

The race for European places is finely poised in the closing stages of the Ligue 1 campaign, with little margin for error as only three points separate third from sixth, while seventh sits just four further back.

Back-to-back victories have seen Lyon climb three places in the league table, where they now sit above fourth-placed Lille due to a superior head-to-head, one point clear of fifth and two above sixth, with four games remaining.

Building on their win against Lorient, Les Gones secured an impressive triumph at PSG last weekend, thanks to a fast start that saw them race into a two-goal lead inside 18 minutes through Endrick and Afonso Moreira, leaving Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s effort a mere consolation.

Paulo Fonseca will be encouraged by his side’s resurgence, having endured a nine-game winless run — including six in Ligue 1 — prior to their recent upturn, and the Portuguese coach will be confident of maintaining that momentum, given his team have won 10 of their 14 league matches at Parc Olympique Lyonnais this season (D1, L3).

That strong record at the ground is underpinned by a resolute defence that has conceded the joint-fewest goals (10) at home in the division, and that solidity could prove decisive here, especially with four of Lyon’s last five top-flight victories coming alongside clean sheets.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Auxerre will fancy their chances of taking something from this fixture, having gone four games unbeaten (W1, D3), most recently playing out a 2-2 draw away to Europe-chasing Monaco.

While a point at Stade Louis II represents a positive return, Christophe Pelissier will be frustrated that his side failed to hold on after taking a two-goal lead through Kevin Danois and Lassine Sinayoko, conceding twice in quick succession moments before the hourmark.

That outcome continues a worrying trend for Les Ajaistes, who have now dropped points from winning positions in three of their last four away matches, leaving them with just one win in 15 league games on the road this season (D6, L8).

Auxerre have also struggled in the final third, with their tally of 25 goals the joint-fewest in the division, although Auxerre can draw some encouragement from having scored in each of their last six league visits to Lyon, even if their only victory in that run came back in 2009.

Meanwhile, this season’s reverse fixture ended goalless, and Les Ajaistes will be aiming to avoid defeat across both meetings in a top-flight campaign against Lyon for the first time since 2010-11, as they continue their push for survival.



Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Nikola Kristic

Last weekend’s victory over PSG came at a cost for Lyon, who saw 19-year-old midfielder Khalis Merah forced off in the second half, making him a major doubt for this encounter.

Remi Himbert remains sidelined with a serious ankle injury, while Pavel Sulc and Corentin Tolisso are working their way back from muscle problems, with Ernest Nuamah also closing in on a return after a lengthy absence due to a knee issue.

On a positive note, Nicolas Tagliafico is available again after serving a three-match suspension, although it remains to be seen whether the Argentine will return straight into the starting lineup.

Endrick has now contributed directly to four goals (G1, A3) across his last four league appearances, and the on-loan forward will look to maintain that form here.

Meanwhile, Auxerre’s clash with Monaco saw Donovan Leon and Fredrik Oppegard forced off injured, leaving both players doubtful for Saturday.

Lasso Coulibaly is also a concern due to physical discomfort, while Nathan Buayi-Kiala and Oussama El Azzouzi are set to miss out again with knee problems.

Sinayoko has found the net twice across his last three outings for Auxerre and is expected to carry much of their attacking threat on Saturday.



Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Tagliafico, Mata, Niakhate, Maitland-Niles; Vinicius, Tolisso, Mangala, Morton; Endrick, Moreira

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Percin; Mensah, Diomande, Okoh, Senaya; Danois, Owusu; Casimir, Namaso, Faivre; Sinayoko

We say: Lyon 1-0 Auxerre

Lyon are embroiled in a tightly contested race for European qualification and enter this encounter knowing any slip could see them drop out of the top three, making maximum points essential.

Les Gones have been strong on home soil and should have enough to edge this contest, although Auxerre’s recent resilience suggests this is unlikely to be a straightforward victory.



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