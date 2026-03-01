Disney Announced 13 Ride Closures in March 2026 For Refurbishment and Ride Changes

Refurbishment season is in full swing across both Disneyland and Disney World. Typically, Disney does a bulk of ride refurbishments and updates after the holidays when attendance decreases. While there is no longer a slow season, this seems to still be left over from when they would prepare for summer, and more immediately, the influx of Spring Break crowds.

Many ride closures at Disneyland and Disney World have extended into March, so keep reading to find out which rides, restaurants, or hotels will be out of order if you have a trip planned soon. It is important to note that any dates listed here are subject to change, and there is always the possibility of more attractions closing for changes or general refurbishment. Here at Mickey Visit, we cover the latest Disney news, like the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival food guide and the new Extended Evening Hours schedule for Disney World. We also covered the February Disneyland ride closures, February Disney World ride closures, and January ride closures. See new discount on Disney gift cards here and news of a new two-day closure announced for a Disney California Adventure ride. That closure was just extended.

READ MORE — Disneyland Removes Food Mobile Ordering From Restaurant Location

Disney World Ride Closures for March 2026

Disney World has seen a fair number of closures extending into and past March, but only one new ride joins that list this month. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will close on March 2, 2026, to become Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets. The track layout and general storyline will remain the same, but the set design and theming will be centered around the Muppets and The Electric Mayhem. This overhaul is set to open in summer 2026, with no specific date revealed yet. Read more about the potential impact on Hollywood Studios during this closure.

Disney World Ride Closure ALERTS, Major Park Changes, Secrets Revealed Get alerts on closures, park changes, exclusive discounts, and free printables. Trusted by 100,000+ Disney fans & planners.

Two rides at Magic Kingdom have been closed since 2025 and will remain closed through March. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has been closed since January 6, 2025, for an extensive refurbishment, which includes a new track, new ride vehicles, and a brand new Rainbow Caverns scene beside the initial lift hill. Again, no specific reopening date has been released, but Imagineers have said to expect this fan favorite to be open again by spring 2026.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin has also been closed since August 4, 2025, for much-needed changes. The previously fixed blasters have been replaced with handheld ones. These new blasters will also have sound effects and will vibrate once a target has been hit, improving the rider’s ability to aim at and hit the targets.

The opening scene has also been reworked to better establish the ride’s storyline for guests. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin also does not have an exact reopening date, but guests can expect this upgraded version of the ride to be ready by spring 2026.

Typhoon Lagoon closed on February 15 for its annual refurbishment and will be back in operation on May 12. In the meantime, Blizzard Beach is open for guests who would like to visit one of the waterparks at Disney World. Read more about the water park operating schedule for the summer.

Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Animal Kingdom — and all the other attractions that go along with it — closed on February 23 to make room for a new Bluey-themed experience, set to open in summer 2026. Unfortunately, guests looking to ride the Wildlife Express Train on their upcoming trip in March will be out of luck, but there are still plenty of animals to see on Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Some of the resorts at Disney World will also continue to be under construction in March 2026. For instance, the Tidal Pool at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will be under construction until early May. See the full list of Disney World hotel construction and closures here.

Disneyland Ride Closures for March 2026

Disneyland’s ride closures are much shorter than Disney World’s, and many of them have set reopening dates. There are four new closures added to the list in March 2026, the first of which is Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island. This attraction is closing on March 2, 2026, for regular maintenance. It will open again on March 6.

Golden Zephyr will close on March 9. Again, this is only for routine refurbishment, with no big changes coming to the ride itself. Many of the other rides at Pixar Pier have had their scheduled maintenance, and Golden Zephyr is no exception. Guests can expect this ride to reopen on March 18.

Two Disneyland attractions will close on March 30: the Disneyland Monorail and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin. Both currently have undetermined return dates. The Monorail is speculated to be closed for general maintenance of the aging attraction, but it is not known why Roger Rabbit is taking a break. Once we know, we will be sure to keep you updated!

As for the extended ride closures, the one that is at the forefront of everyone’s mind is the classic Jungle Cruise. The attraction once had a clear closing and reopening schedule, but its original reopening date has come and gone, and no new date for its reopening has been announced. The Jungle Cruise closed on February 17.

Jumpin’ Jellyfish closed on February 23 for general maintenance and is slated to reopen on March 6. Following closely behind, Oga’s Cantina will reopen on March 14. While it is not a ride, this restaurant has been closed since January 20 and is, as of right now, an independent closure to the broader changes happening at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Finally, Grizzly River Run at Disney’s California Adventure has been closed since January 5, with no reopening date quite yet. This water ride tends to have scheduled closures for maintenance during the winter, and this year is no different.

READ MORE — 4 Ways Disney is Celebrating Black History Month at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Don’t Miss the Latest Disney News

Don’t miss the latest Disneyland and Disney World news from Mickey Visit. Join the FREE Mickey Visit newsletter that over 100k readers receive every single week. Mickey Visit is here to help you save money and experience more during your Disney and Universal vacation. See the Mickey Visit guide to Disneyland and the Mickey Visit guide to Disney World for tips.