Kansas City man charged after stealing bus, fleeing police

A Kansas City man has been charged after he allegedly stole a bus, causing thousands in damages before he was caught. Preston R. Reiff was charged with stealing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage in connection with the bus theft, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Thursday. Officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to a Greyhound bus station on Tuesday on reports of a Greyhound/Jefferson bus being stolen moments before. Upon arrival, an employee and witness told police that the suspect took the bus from the station’s back lot around 10:20 p.m., according to court documents. On his way out, the suspect immediately struck a wall, rammed an automatic gate and struck multiple signs. GPS tracking allowed officers to quickly locate the stolen bus, which was traveling north on Interstate 29 near Northwest 56th Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop using lights and sirens, but the suspect did not stop, according to court documents. Platte County authorities continued the pursuit, deploying stop sticks near I-29 and Northwest Tiffany Springs Parkway. The suspect pulled over after both front tires were hit. He was then taken into custody. Field sobriety tests indicated that Reiff was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In an interview with police, he said he was not under the care of a doctor or taking any medications. When asked about what happened, Reiff said he did not want to discuss it and asked for an attorney, according to court documents. Damages to property included approximately $15,000 to the wall at the station, $40,000 to the gate and $500 for every damaged sign. The bus itself is originally valued at $600,000; damage to it is still being assessed.

A Kansas City man has been charged after he allegedly stole a bus, causing thousands in damages before he was caught.

Preston R. Reiff was charged with stealing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage in connection with the bus theft, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Thursday.

Jackson County Detention Center

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to a Greyhound bus station on Tuesday on reports of a Greyhound/Jefferson bus being stolen moments before. Upon arrival, an employee and witness told police that the suspect took the bus from the station’s back lot around 10:20 p.m., according to court documents.

On his way out, the suspect immediately struck a wall, rammed an automatic gate and struck multiple signs. GPS tracking allowed officers to quickly locate the stolen bus, which was traveling north on Interstate 29 near Northwest 56th Street.

Officers attempted a traffic stop using lights and sirens, but the suspect did not stop, according to court documents. Platte County authorities continued the pursuit, deploying stop sticks near I-29 and Northwest Tiffany Springs Parkway.

The suspect pulled over after both front tires were hit. He was then taken into custody.

Field sobriety tests indicated that Reiff was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In an interview with police, he said he was not under the care of a doctor or taking any medications.

When asked about what happened, Reiff said he did not want to discuss it and asked for an attorney, according to court documents.

Damages to property included approximately $15,000 to the wall at the station, $40,000 to the gate and $500 for every damaged sign. The bus itself is originally valued at $600,000; damage to it is still being assessed.