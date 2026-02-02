Disney (DIS) earnings Q1 2026

Walt Disney Co. signage on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Disney reported quarterly revenue and earnings on Monday that topped analyst expectations, lifted by its theme parks, resorts and cruises segment.

The experiences unit reported more than $10 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, CFO Hugh Johnston told CNBC.

Disney’s domestic theme parks recorded $6.91 billion in revenue, while its international parks reported $1.75 billion in revenue, each up 7% compared to the prior-year period. In particular, Disney saw attendance rise at its domestic theme parks, while “international visitation was softer,” Johnston said.

Here’s how Disney performed in its fiscal first quarter, ended Dec. 27, compared with what Wall Street expected, according to LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.63 adjusted vs. $1.57 expected

$1.63 adjusted vs. $1.57 expected Revenue: $25.98 billion vs. $25.74 billion expected

Net income for the quarter was $2.48 billion, or $1.34 per share, down from $2.64 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, including tax charges related to a deal with Fubo, Disney reported $1.63 earnings per share.

Overall revenue for Disney’s fiscal first quarter was roughly $26 billion, up 5% year over year.

In Disney’s outlook for fiscal year 2026 the company said it’s on track to repurchase $7 billion stock. It also expects double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share and $19 billion in cash provided by operations.

For its fiscal second quarter, Disney said it expects its streaming unit – which consists of Disney+ and Hulu – to notch about $500 million in operating income, or an increase of roughly $200 million compared to the same period last year.

Its experiences unit, however, is expected to see “modest” growth in operating income due to international visitation headwinds at domestic parks, as well as pre-launch costs for a new Disney Cruise line and pre-opening costs for “World of Frozen” at Disneyland Paris.