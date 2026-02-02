February 2026 calendar includes Groundhog Day, Presidents Day, more

Feb. 1, 2026, 12:01 a.m. ET

February is only 28 days long, but it’s jammed with holidays, events, and more.

From Groundhog Day to Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day to Presidents Day, the shortest month of the year is filled with different holidays and celebrations. February is also Black History Month.

The Winter Olympics are also scheduled to begin in February.

Despite how busy it is, there’s only one holiday in the month that actually gives people the day off (unless your boss is really cool or super into groundhogs). Fortunately, Valentine’s Day falls on the long weekend, giving lovebirds a chance to recover from their V-Day plans.

Here’s what you need to know about the shortest month of the year.

February’s federal holidays

There’s only one federal holiday in February, according to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM):

Presidents Day/ George Washington’s Birthday– Monday, Feb. 16.

There won’t be another federal holiday until Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 25.

More news: Here’s why people are celebrating the ‘perfect February’ calendar

Will banks be closed on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is a bank holiday, so some organizations will likely be closed.

The United States Postal Service, schools, and most banks, like Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, Truist, and others, will also be closed on Feb. 16.

Other special dates in February 2026

Unfortunately, the only extra day off in February is Presidents Day, but here are a few more significant dates:

National Freedom Day – Sunday, Feb. 1

– Sunday, Feb. 1 Imbolc – Sunday, Feb. 1

– Sunday, Feb. 1 Groundhog Day – Monday, Feb. 2

– Monday, Feb. 2 Super Bowl Sunday – Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

– Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) – Tuesday, Feb. 17

– Tuesday, Feb. 17 Ash Wednesday – Wednesday, Feb. 18

– Wednesday, Feb. 18 Valentine’s Day- Saturday, Feb. 14

Celestial events taking place in February 2026

The following celestial events will take place in February:

Snow Moon (February’s full moon) – Sunday, Feb. 1

– Sunday, Feb. 1 New moon – Tuesday, Feb. 17

– Tuesday, Feb. 17 Planetary parade– Saturday, Feb. 28

During the planetary parade at the end of the month, backyard astronomers will be able to see Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Jupiter, according to NASA. However, only four of the planets are visible with the naked eye. Those who would like to see Uranus and Neptune will need optical assistance. Mercury can also be hard to spot sometimes.

When is National Freedom Day? When is Black History Month?

National Freedom Day kicks off Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 1.

The day commemorates the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln signing the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Feb. 1, 1865, according to the California African American Museum.

The amendment abolished “slavery across the United States and in every territory under its control, except as a criminal punishment,” the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum stated on its website.

Although it isn’t a federal holiday, the president of the United States can issue a proclamation each year designating the day as National Freedom Day, according to the United States House of Representatives.

Black History Month takes place throughout February. This year marks the 100th year of national commemorations of Black history.

When are the Winter Olympics?

In 2026, the first day of the Winter Olympics will fall on Friday, Feb. 6, the weekend before superbowl. The opening ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Italy is hosting the games in 2026, and it will take place across the northeastern part of the country.

When is Super Bowl Sunday?

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face each other during the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

When is Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is on Saturday, February 14.

The best part is that it falls on a Saturday during a long weekend, so make sure to have any dinner reservations, hotel bookings, or flower deliveries squared away before then.

When is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras season, or Carnival season, kicked off on Jan. 6. Actual Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday”, is on Feb. 17 this year.

The day after Mardi Gras, a Christian holiday, is Ash Wednesday, which starts Lent, a 40-day period of prayer and fasting before Easter Sunday.

February 2026 National Days

There are also some notable National Days in February. They include:

National Tater Tot Day (Feb. 2)

National Pizza Day (Feb. 9)

Galentine’s Day (Feb. 13)

Singles Awareness Day (Feb. 15)

Random Acts of Kindness (Feb. 17)

National Love Your Pet Day (Feb. 20)

National Margarita Day (Feb. 22)

Julia Gomez is a Trending reporter for USA TODAY and covers popular toys, scientific studies, natural disasters, holidays, and trending news. Connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com.