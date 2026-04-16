Dodgers Roster Moves Spark Dalton Rushing Trade Rumors

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The Dodgers’ roster moves and Dalton Rushing’s uncertain future create a complex, multifaceted picture of the team’s strategic decisions. Los Angeles Today

The Dodgers’ recent roster moves, including designating Anthony Banda for assignment and claiming Ben Rortvedt, have sparked speculation about a potential trade involving top prospect Dalton Rushing. While the Rortvedt move makes sense for the team’s pitching depth, it raises questions about the future of Rushing, who has been a staple of the Dodgers’ farm system. Fans are wondering if the team could send Rushing back to Triple-A or use him to pull off a major trade with a competitor like the Red Sox, who have reportedly expressed interest in the highly-rated prospect.

Why it matters

The Dodgers’ roster decisions and the potential trade of Dalton Rushing could have significant implications for the team’s long-term plans and the development of their farm system. Fans are eager to understand the team’s strategy and how these moves might impact the Dodgers’ competitiveness in the coming seasons.

The details

The Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda for assignment and claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Yankees. While the Rortvedt move bolsters the team’s pitching depth, it has raised questions about the future of top prospect Dalton Rushing. The Dodgers could send Rushing back to Triple-A to open the season, which could be the best thing for his development, or they could use him as a trade chip to acquire other assets, as the Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in the highly-rated prospect.

The Dodgers made these roster moves on April 12, 2026.

The players Anthony Banda A left-handed pitcher who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers. Ben Rortvedt A catcher who was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers from the Yankees. Dalton Rushing A highly-rated prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system who has been the subject of trade rumors, with the Red Sox reportedly expressing interest. Got photos? Submit your photos here. ›

What’s next

The Dodgers will need to decide whether to send Dalton Rushing back to Triple-A or potentially trade him to another team, such as the Red Sox, who have reportedly expressed interest in the prospect.