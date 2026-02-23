Dowling Named 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star

Plunkett Cooney partner Matthew S. Dowling was recently named by Illinois Super Lawyers magazine to its list of “Rising Stars” for civil litigation in 2026.

A member of the Chicago office of Plunkett Cooney, one of the Midwest’s oldest and most accomplished full-service law firms, Dowling is an experienced litigator and trial attorney who defends corporations in complex commercial litigation and product liability claims. Dowling also defends companies in wrongful death claims arising from transportation accidents.

Published by Thomson Reuters, Illinois Super Lawyers magazine compiles its annual list based upon a multi-phase, patented selection process that involves peer nominations, independent third-party research and peer evaluation by a credentialed panel of attorneys. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

To be considered a Rising Star, candidates must be either 40 years old or younger or licensed to practice for 10 years or less. No more than 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys receive the Rising Star designation.

Named an Illinois Super Lawyer Rising Star since 2018, Dowling defends an array of companies in various industries ranging from aviation to logistics and trucking to ride-sharing providers. He has successfully represented clients in cases involving contract disputes, catastrophic injuries allegedly caused by specific product failures and negligence actions arising from accidents on premises, as well as employment-related claims. He also represents attorneys, real estate agents and brokers, home inspectors, general contractors and architects in malpractice claims.

Admitted to practice in Michigan and the state and federal courts in Illinois, Dowling is a member of the American, Illinois State and Chicago bar associations, as well as the State Bar of Michigan. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, and he received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University Bloomington in 2010.

Established in 1913, Plunkett Cooney is a leading provider of business law and litigation services to clients in the private and public sectors. The firm employs attorneys in seven Michigan cities, and in Chicago, Illinois, Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Plunkett Cooney has received the highest rating (AV) awarded by Martindale-Hubbell, a leading peer review service, as well as recognition by Best Lawyers as one of the nation’s leading law firms. The firm has also received Mansfield Rule Certification Plus 2024-2025 for midsize law firms, which recognizes leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion within the legal industry.

For more information about Matthew Dowling’s selection as an “Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star,” contact the firm’s Director of Marketing and Business Development John Cornwell at (248) 901-4008; jcornwell@plunkettcooney.com.

