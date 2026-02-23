Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. Announces Expansion Of Work Injury Law Firm Services

City of White Plains, New York – February 21, 2026 – PRESSADVANTAGE –

Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. has announced the continued expansion of its work injury law firm services in 2026, increasing its legal resources for injured workers in White Plains, NY and surrounding areas. The development reflects the firm’s ongoing focus on workers’ compensation and workplace accident litigation under New York law.

“Work injury cases in White Plains involve strict statutory requirements and detailed documentation,” said Brian Mittman, managing partner at Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. “Our firm remains focused on guiding clients through the legal framework established by New York’s workers’ compensation and labor laws.”

Established in 1933, Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. concentrates its practice on personal injury and workers’ compensation matters throughout New York. The firm represents individuals who have sustained injuries in construction incidents, transportation accidents, industrial settings, and other employment environments. Its attorneys handle claims before the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board as well as civil litigation matters that may arise from workplace events.

Workers’ compensation proceedings in New York require timely notice to employers and adherence to filing deadlines set by statute. Injured employees may be eligible for medical treatment coverage, partial wage replacement, and disability classifications determined by authorized medical providers. Administrative hearings may be scheduled to address disputes involving benefit eligibility, degree of disability, or return-to-work determinations.

In certain cases, injured workers in White Plains, NY, may pursue third-party liability claims when an entity other than the employer contributed to the incident. These matters may involve contractors, property owners, equipment manufacturers, or other responsible parties. Civil actions require the presentation of evidence such as accident reports, safety compliance records, and expert testimony concerning industry standards.

New York Labor Law provisions, including statutes governing gravity-related construction injuries, can affect how liability is evaluated in workplace accident litigation. Courts assess whether required safety devices were provided and whether statutory protections apply to the circumstances of the incident. These determinations differ from workers’ compensation proceedings and may influence the scope of damages available in civil court.

Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. reports that it continues to monitor legislative and regulatory developments affecting injured workers in New York. Adjustments to benefit rates, medical guidelines, and procedural rules may impact how claims are administered and resolved. The firm states that maintaining familiarity with these updates is central to its representation of clients in both administrative and court settings.

The firm’s legal team reviews medical documentation, employment records, and insurance communications as part of its case preparation process. Representation may include appearances at hearings, negotiations with insurance carriers, and appeals when claims are denied or benefits are disputed. Attorney fees in workers’ compensation matters are subject to approval by the Workers’ Compensation Board, consistent with state regulations.

Additional information about Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. and its legal services is available through the firm’s official website. The site includes details about workplace injury representation, the firm’s history since its founding in 1933, its practice areas, and updates regarding developments in workers’ compensation and personal injury law. General inquiries may be submitted through the firm’s online contact form.

Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. maintains offices in New York and represents clients in administrative proceedings and civil courts as appropriate. The firm reports that it continues to allocate resources to case management systems and ongoing legal education to address changes in state regulations and judicial decisions affecting injured workers.

