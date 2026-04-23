Xfinity Launches New Cheaper Mobile Plans and Included Device Protection

Xfinity Mobile is replacing its wireless phone plan lineup with two new plans that cost less and include more high-speed data. They’re available to new and existing customers of Xfinity Internet fiber and cable packages.

“At the end of the day, connectivity should be ubiquitous,” said Kohposh Kuda, Xfinity senior vice president of consumer product marketing. “It shouldn’t matter what type of device you have [or] whether you’re in or out of your home. You should be able to get a reliable, fast, seamless experience.”

The Mobile Select plan costs $30 per line and includes unlimited talk, text and 50GB of high-speed data, with video streaming at HD (720p) resolution. Mobile hotspot data is unlimited, with speeds reduced after 15GB. It replaces the Unlimited plan that previously cost $40 and included 30GB of high-speed data.

The Mobile Plus plan, at $45 per line, includes unlimited talk, text and high-speed data with video streaming at 4K resolution. Mobile hotspot data is unlimited, with speeds reduced after 50GB. It replaces the Premium Unlimited plan, which previously cost $50 per line.

Both plans also include Global Travel Pass for connecting in over 215 international locations, and Wi-Fi PowerBoost, which can deliver data speeds of up to 1Gbps when connected to an Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot using compatible phones.

Those prices are fixed per line, per month; there are no additional calculations required when adding multiple lines at different rates, as with some carriers. That’s good for simplicity, but could end up being more expensive. For example, with the former Premium Unlimited plan, based on pricing on Xfinity’s website before the new plans went live, the first line was $50, and additional lines were $30. If an account includes four lines on the new Mobile Plus plan, that comes out to $180, compared to $140 under the older Premium Unlimited plan.

However, that’s not all the new Mobile Plus plan offers. Included is Lifetime Device Protection for phones, tablets and smartwatches against damage, loss and theft. That also extends to bring-your-own phones. The higher plan also enables anytime device upgrades that don’t require trade-ins.

Xfinity is also introducing a separate family plan for smartwatches and tablets that costs $35 a month and connects up to 10 cellular-enabled smartwatches and tablets. Families can trade in Wi-Fi-only devices toward comparable cellular models. Single device activations normally cost $20 per tablet line and $10 per smartwatch line.

Existing Xfinity Internet customers who are thinking of switching to Xfinity Mobile can try one line for free for 12 months.

Wi-Fi everywhere

Xfinity says it has 23 million active Wi-Fi hotspots available for mobile connections. According to Fraser Stirling, the company’s global chief product officer, Xfinity customers are connected to Wi-Fi on their mobile phone 90% of the time. That includes when they’re at home or at work, where Xfinity broadband is installed, but also on the go as their phones automatically connect to Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in the wild.

“Our hotspots are awesome because we have the same level of security in and out of the home,” Stirling said. “We focus on that consistent experience,” no matter where a customer is connected.

When not connected to a base station, Xfinity customers’ phones use Verizon’s 5G network.