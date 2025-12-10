Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Goes Instagram Official with Tatyanna Dumas

NEED TO KNOW Dwayne Johnson’s oldest daughter Simone Johnson has gone Instagram official with girlfriend Tatyanna Dumas

The couple posted an Instagram Reel with one another showing them traveling and dining together, as Simone captioned the post: “I’m so lucky”

Simone and Dumas both work for WWE as wrestlers for the company’s NXT program

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson has made it Instagram official with girlfriend Tatyanna Dumas!

The Moana star’s oldest daughter, 24, went public on social media Sunday, Dec. 7 about her relationship with Dumas, a fellow WWE wrestler who also appears on the company’s developmental NXT brand. Dumas, 26, originally posted an Instagram Reel showing videos of herself and Simone traveling together and dining together.

“Fall in love, again and again,” the reel was captioned, showing the happy couple smooch and hug a handful of times.

While reposting Dumas’ reel on her page, Simone added her own text: “”Crying screaming throwing up,” she wrote. “I am so lucky.”

It’s unclear when exactly Simone and Dumas began dating, though the couple’s Instagram Reel appears to show they’ve been an item for a long time.

Simone and Dumas made their red carpet debut together in September alongside Dwayne Johnson during the premiere of his latest film, The Smashing Machine. The three posed for photographs together, as Dwayne sported a gigantic smile while standing alongside his daughter and her girlfriend.

Last month, Simone also slid a photo of her and Dumas into a holiday Instagram post, which showed the two of them attending a University of Virginia football game together.

“Thankful,” Simone’s social media post read, which included the photo of the couple with their arms wrapped around one another.

Both Simone and Dumas are regular occurrences on WWE’s NXT program, which features up-and-coming professional wrestlers within the company who have yet to debut on the company’s main Monday Night RAW or SmackDown weekly programs.

Simone, who has long expressed an interest in following her father’s footsteps in the WWE, first began training to become a pro wrestler in February 2020 when the company announced she was joining its developmental program. The daughter of Dwayne and his ex-wife and current business partner Dany Garcia, Simone made her television debut as “Ava Raine” on NXT two years later and has since transitioned into performing as the show’s on-screen “general manager,” as her character fictitiously plays the role of deciding which matches take place on each show.

Dumas, a former Australian professional basketball player who also competed on athletic shows like Australia’s Gladiator and Ninja Warrior programs, first joined WWE in early 2025.

Dwayne has previously spoken out about how “proud” he is that his daughter has an interest in carrying on their family’s pro wrestling tradition. Simone is WWE’s first-ever fourth generation superstar, following her dad and his grandfather, Peter Maivia, and father, Rocky Johnson, who both performed in WWE during their own wrestling careers.

“First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important,” Dwayne told Jimmy Fallon during a May 2020 interview on The Tonight Show, adding, “I’m very very proud of her.”