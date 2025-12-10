Mega Millions winning numbers, results for Tuesday, December 9, 2025: No jackpot winner

Dec. 9, 2025Updated Dec. 10, 2025, 6:24 a.m. ET

Mega Millions winning numbers are in for the Tuesday, Dec. 9 drawing with an estimated jackpot of $60 million ($27.4 million cash option).

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing are: 19, 32, 41, 49 and 66. The Mega Ball is 6.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot?

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Dec. 12. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

How late can you buy a Mega Millions ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

Mega Millions costs $5 to play.

How to play Mega Millions

Player can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 24 (the gold Mega Mall). Players can also select the Easy Pick/Quick pick option.

What’s the multiplier?

Mega Millions retired its Megaplier feature and now has a built-in multiplier that increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times. The multiplier is automatically included and randomly assigned for every play at the time of purchase.

What are the Mega Millions prizes?

Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $2 million, $3 million, $4 million, $5 million or $10 million

Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball: $20,000, $30,000, $40,000, $50,000 or $100,000

Match 4 White Balls: $1,000, $1,500 $2,000, $2,500 or $5,000

Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball: $400, $600, $800, $1,000 or $2,000

Match 3 White Balls: $20, $30, $40, $50 or $100

Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball: $20, $30, $40, $50 or $100

Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball: $14, $21, $28, $35 or $70

Match Mega Ball: $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of matching the five white balls and Mega Ball to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

How do I find the Mega Millions winning numbers?

You can watch Mega Millions drawing on YouTube. The winning numbers are also posted to the Mega Millions website and on the Michigan Lottery website.

What happens if I win the jackpot?

A jackpot winner has the option of taking an annuity or cash payment.

The annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, according to the Mega Millions website. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

“This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation,” according to the Mega Millions website.

The cash option is a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

If two or more people win the jackpot in the same drawing, the money is shared equally among all winning tickets.

