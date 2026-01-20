Dylan O’Brien Says He Remains Close with ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW Dylan O’Brien had a mini Teen Wolf reunion with former costar Arden Cho at the Astra Film Awards on Jan. 9

The next day, at the Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch on Jan. 10, O’Brien discussed the encounter exclusively with PEOPLE

“Anytime I see anyone from Teen Wolf, it’s awesome,” he said

Dylan O’Brien had a mini Teen Wolf reunion — and it’s sparked nostalgia.

Speaking with PEOPLE in an exclusive conversation at the Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 10, the Twinless star reflected on his time on the hit MTV show after running into former castmate Arden Cho at the Astra Film Awards on the previous day.

“Oh, it was awesome,” O’Brien, 34, said of the two-person Teen Wolf reunion with Cho, 40. “Yeah, I haven’t seen her in, God, maybe 9 or 10 years. So, yeah, it’s really cool. I always really liked Arden.”

He added, “Anytime I see anyone from Teen Wolf, it’s awesome.”

O’Brien played Stiles Stilinski on all six seasons of Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017, while Cho played Kira Yukimura in seasons 3, 4 and 5.

Asked if there’s still some closeness within the cast, O’Brien said, “Oh, yeah, there always will be. Nothing can replace those types of experiences.”

At the Astra Film Awards on Jan. 9, the Teen Wolf alums both took home hardware, with Cho winning Best Voice Over Performance for voicing Rumi in K-Pop Demon Hunters and O’Brien receiving the Game Changer Award. He was also nominated for Best Actor for his role as Roman in Twinless.

Shelley Hennig, Tyler Posey and Arden Cho in a ‘Teen Wolf’ season 4 scene (2014).

Scott Everett White/MTV



Loosely based on the 1985 movie of the same name, Teen Wolf followed high school student Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.

In 2020, the Teen Wolf cast had a virtual reunion to mark the show’s 9th anniversary. The reunion included O’Brien, Posey and Cho, as well as the show’s creator Jeff Davis and costars Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Charlie Carver (Ethan) Max Carver (Aiden), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate).