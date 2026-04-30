Ridglan Farms to transfer nearly 1,000 beagles to rescue group | Top Stories

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Ridglan Farms appears to be selling nearly 1,000 of its beagles to a rescue group which seeks to offer them a new life.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy said they have reached a confidential agreement with Ridglan Farms to take custody of beagles housed at the Dane County facility for an undisclosed payment. More details are expected to be shared during a news conference on Thursday in Madison.

Ridglan Farms, located in the Town of Blue Mounds, has been known as one of the largest beagle breeding research facilities in the U.S.

Nearly 1,000 beagles will be coming into Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s care in the near future, according to information on the organization’s website.

Ridglan Farms released the following statement to 27 News on Wednesday:

“This week, following a series of negotiations, Ridglan Farms reached an agreement to sell a substantial majority of its dogs to groups that offered to purchase the animals.”

Activists traveled from around the country in recent months in an effort to remove beagles from Ridglan Farms that they say were being harmed. Activists were arrested in two separate incidents, one in March and another in April.

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WKOW) — About a dozen protesters gathered outside Ridglan Farms on Sunday in support of freeing the thousands of beagles us…

The dogs will be transported by Big Dog Ranch Rescue for medical exams, microchips and vaccinations. Many of them will be placed with experienced rescue partners across the nation, and the list of rescue partners will be released soon, according to Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is listed as one of Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s directors. Lauree Simmons is the founder, CEO and president of the organization, which is based in Florida.

The organization said the beagles will require extensive medical care, rehabilitation and daily hands-on attention as they begin their journey toward recovery.

Those interested in adopting one of the beagles once they are ready can fill out an adoption application at bdrr.org/adopt.

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — After Saturday’s attempt to break into Ridglan Farms to remove beagles, activists returned Sunday outside the faci…

Ridglan Farms is licensed as a research facility by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The facility has maintained that a majority of their health research is aimed at improving veterinary medicine and benefiting pet dogs around the world.

In 2025, Ridglan Farms agreed to stop selling dogs purposely bred for biomedical research by July 1, 2026, as part of a court settlement to avoid criminal charges. Until July 1, Ridglan Farms is allowed to sell its remaining dogs and operate as a USDA Class A dog breeder.