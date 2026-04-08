Elden Ring Movie Set Leak Gets Fans Excited

An Elden Ring fan appears to have given us a look at the set of the upcoming movie adaptation, and fans of FromSoftware’s action RPG masterpiece are getting very excited indeed at what looks like a game accurate statue of Marika.

Twitch streamer Throxtv uploaded two videos to TikTok showing the ruins of a Church of Marika, complete with instantly recognizable statue of Marika, as well as some of the pylons from which people hang across Limgrave in the Elden Ring video game, loosely closed off via fences. Is this a first look at the iconic Limgrave area in the Elden Ring movie?

For the uninitiated, Queen Marika is the divine, god-like ruler of the Lands Between in Elden Ring, and the vessel for the Elden Ring itself. She established the Golden Order and the Erdtree, but later shattered the Elden Ring, causing the catastrophic war known as The Shattering.

@throxtv Elden Ring movie set spotted #eldenring #fromsoftware #eldenringmovie #darksouls #soulsborne ♬ Elden Ring Main Theme – Cover – Diego Mitre

@throxtv More footage of the Elden Ring movie set! #eldenring #fromsoftware #eldenringmovie #darksouls #soulsborne ♬ Elden Ring Main Theme – Cover – Diego Mitre

In a Discord message, Throxtv said the Elden Ring movie was being filmed 10 minutes from their house, although it’s unclear where this is. Presumably it’s in England, given that’s where production of the adaptation was set to take place.

Adding legitimacy to the footage is the appearance of the logo of Hedgehog Construction, a scenery company specialising in sets for film and TV based in Egham, a town in Surrey, England. You can see the company’s logo on various set blocks in the videos. According to PC Gamer, Throxtv has a third video showing a tarp has been put in place to protect the set from prying eyes. A tad late, perhaps.

“Hahahaha people think it might be AI,” Throxtv said in a Discord post. “I’m posting another video today. I went back today and got more footage.” Throxtv sounds thrilled that he’s gaining more followers as a result of the attention the videos are getting. The first video has gone viral, securing 1.7 million views on TikTok alone.

The Elden Ring movie is in the works at A24 (we’ve asked for comment), and is directed by Elden Ring superfan Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation, Civil War). Last year, the New Yorker said that Garland completed an “epic” 160-page draft, with 40 additional pages of imagery, as a script on-spec, then flew to Japan to pitch FromSoftware himself.

That comes as no surprise, because while we know next to nothing about the Elden Ring movie officially, we do know that Garland is an Elden Ring pro. In June last year, he told IGN he was on his seventh playthrough of Elden Ring , and revealed the boss he found the toughest to take down.

Speaking to IGN ahead of the release 28 Years Later — the zombie apocalypse film he wrote 23 years on from penning the first movie in the franchise — Garland revealed which of all of the famed foes in Elden Ring that he has settled on being the most difficult: Malenia, Blade of Miquella .

“It’s Malenia who’s the tough one”, Garland explained. “I’m now on my seventh playthrough of that game. I’ve leveled up, I’ve got lots of juice, and a cool sword, and stuff like that, and I just throw myself at them again, and again, and again, and again.”

“That was the technique I learned with Dark Souls,” he continued. “It’s not that you get better, it’s more like monkeys and typewriters. You just keep doing it, and eventually, one day they’re dead.”

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This apparent leaked set footage has certainly got fans excited, although questions remain how well a game like Elden Ring, which isn’t as straightforwardly cinematic as other video games that have translated well to the big or small screen, such as The Last of Us and Fallout. But in a world when movies based on Sonic the Hedgehog, The Super Mario Bros., and Minecraft make hundreds of millions of dollars, I imagine an Elden Ring movie isn’t so far fetched.

Certainly, Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, who worked on the Elden Ring video game with FromSoftware, seems excited. Last year, Martin described Garland as a “first rate director” and production company A24 as “kickass.” Martin said his current mood upon hearing the project announcement was “hopeful,” as he shared a YouTube video titled “Why the Elden Ring Movie WON’T SUCK.”

“Oh my they are going super game accurate with how this game is gonna look,” said one Elden Ring fan in response to the set videos. “So 10 dialogue lines?” joked another in response. “And a vague plot,” another quipped.

There’s no release date for the Elden Ring movie yet. Hopefully it won’t be long before we know more.

Wesley is Director, News at IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at wesley_yinpoole@ign.com or confidentially at wyp100@proton.me.