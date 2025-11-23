“,”elementId”:”f64f04c3-768c-4164-99e3-c2056a339ab8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It’s a mobile back row with Marcos Kremer starting and the excellent Pablo Matera named on the bench, likely as a response to England’s Pom Squad.

There are three Harlequins players in the group (Isgro, Pedro Delgado and Guido Pett) while Bath’s Santiago Carreras, who sparked the comeback against Scotland, remains on the bench.

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallia; 14 Rodrigo Isgro, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Justo Piccardo, 11 Bautista Delguy; 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Simon Benitez Cruz; 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Pedro Delgado, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Santiago Grondona.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Tomas Rapetti, 19 Franco Molina, Pablo Matera, Joaquin Oviedo, Agustin Moyano, Santiago Carreras.

It’s a new look midfield as Bath’s Max Ojomoh becomes Henry Slade’s 14th partner in midfield.

The original plan was to have Fraser Dingwall, but a side strain means he joins Ollie Lawrence on the list of injured players.

Freedie Steward keeps his spot at fullback, as does George Ford at fly-half, emphasising that coach Steve Borthwick is starting to settle on some key positions.

The Pom Squad makes a return as Tom Curry and Henry Pollock are revved up and ready to unleash chaos off the bench.

England: 15 Freddie Steward; 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Max Ojomoh, 11 Elliot Daly; 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Alex Coles, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Marcus Smith.

We’ve had an absolutely bonkers weekend of rugby so far.

Wales pushed the All Blacks and gave them a proper scare. South Africa and Ireland played out a chaotic classic. France and Australia traded blows like two drunk boxers in a bar.

It’s been that sort of autumn. But amidst the madness Steve Borthwick’s England have been composed and efficient and they have a chance of claiming a clean sweep against the visiting southerners this afternoon.

They’ve had the beating of Argentina if all four of their last meetings, including two comfortably triumphs in the 2023 World Cup.

But the Pumas are an improved side and not only pack a punch in the pack but can also strike out wide with some dazzling carriers.

They had to dig deep to overturn a deficit in the comeback win over Scotland last week. Have they emptied the tank? Or have they left enough fuel for one more explosive outing?

We’ll find out soon when things kick-off at 4:10.

We’ll have teams and further updates between then and now.

Any thoughts about this game or any other this weekend? I’d love to hear from you.

