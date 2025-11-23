76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks – Nov. 23

Data Skrive

The Miami Heat (10-6) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (9-6) on November 23, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The 76ers are currently slight 1-point favorites over the Heat. The over/under is 240.5 points for the game.

Here’s everything you need to know to know about the 76ers-Heat game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

76ers vs. Heat Game Information, TV Channel & Odds

When: Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

76ers vs Heat Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 -110 -110 240.5 -110 -110 -118 +100

76ers vs. Heat Prediction

ATS Pick: Heat (+ 1)

O/U Pick: Under (240.5)

Score Prediction: Heat 120 – 76ers 119

76ers vs. Heat Betting Insights

This year, the 76ers games have gone over 240.5 points scored, their current matchup’s over/under, five (out of 15) times.

The Heat have played in nine games this year (56.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 240.5 points.

Between them, these two teams average 2.7 more points per game (243.2) than this matchup’s total (240.5).

The 76ers and the Heat have seen their opponents average a combined 5.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 240.5 set for this game.

Philadelphia has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.

Miami has been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

In the last four head-to-head matchups, Miami has a 4-0 record against Philadelphia.

The Heat also hold a 3-1 advantage against the spread when squaring off against the 76ers.

The Heat have been favored in two of their previous three games, and beat the spread in all three.

76ers Recent Trends

The 76ers have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Philadelphia’s average total over the last 10 games is 8.9 points fewer than the 240.5 total listed for this matchup.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 8-6-1 this season.

Philadelphia is 4-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

The 76ers record 118.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 119 the Heat give up.

When Philadelphia puts up more than 119 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Heat’s opponents have knocked down.

Against the spread, the 76ers have fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in eight home games, and four times in seven road games.

In home games, Philadelphia exceeds the over/under 37.5% of the time (three of eight games). It hits the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

The 76ers have won a higher percentage of their matchups as a moneyline favorite when playing at home, going 3-0 (1.000). When playing away from home as a moneyline favorite, they sport a record of 3-1 (.750).

76ers Recent Stats

Stat Average Rank Points Scored 118.4 15 Points Allowed 116.1 16 Rebounds 44.5 17 Assists 25.9 20 Steals 7.5 26 Blocks 6.4 1

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 33.4 points, 4.7 boards and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

VJ Edgecombe puts up 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Quentin Grimes averages 16.9 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Andre Drummond averages 8.2 points, 9.6 boards and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Trendon Watford puts up 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

76ers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Maxey 31.5 -128 33.4 Quentin Grimes 16.5 -112 16.9 VJ Edgecombe 15.5 -110 15.6 Paul George 15.5 -128 15 Andre Drummond 11.5 -106 8.2

Heat Recent Trends

The Heat are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Miami’s average total over the last 10 games is 0.5 points fewer than the 240.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the Heat’s 16 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Miami is 7-3-1 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 16 opportunities (62.5%).

The Heat average 8.7 more points per game (124.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (116.1).

When it scores more than 116.1 points, Miami is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Heat have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

The Heat’s winning percentage against the spread at home is .875 (7-1-0). Away, it is .500 (4-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Miami’s games have gone over less often at home (four of eight, 50%) than on the road (six of eight, 75%).

Heat Recent Stats

Stat Average Rank Points Scored 124.8 1 Points Allowed 119 20 Rebounds 45.3 11 Assists 30.6 1 Steals 9.2 9 Blocks 4.2 23

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. provides 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Heat.

The Heat are getting 11.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Kel’el Ware this season.

The Heat are receiving 24.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Norman Powell this year.

The Heat are getting 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Davion Mitchell this season.

Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Norman Powell 24.5 -106 24.9 Bam Adebayo 21.5 -108 19.7 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 17.5 -108 16.4 Kel’el Ware 11.5 -132 11.5 Pelle Larsson 11.5 -104 10.5

