76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks – Nov. 23

The Miami Heat (10-6) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (9-6) on November 23, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The 76ers are currently slight 1-point favorites over the Heat. The over/under is 240.5 points for the game.
Here’s everything you need to know to know about the 76ers-Heat game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.
76ers vs. Heat Game Information, TV Channel & Odds
- When: Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH
- Live Boxscore: FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|76ers
|-1
|-110
|-110
|240.5
|-110
|-110
|-118
|+100
76ers vs. Heat Prediction
ATS Pick: Heat (+ 1)
O/U Pick: Under (240.5)
Score Prediction: Heat 120 – 76ers 119
76ers vs. Heat Betting Insights
- This year, the 76ers games have gone over 240.5 points scored, their current matchup’s over/under, five (out of 15) times.
- The Heat have played in nine games this year (56.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 240.5 points.
- Between them, these two teams average 2.7 more points per game (243.2) than this matchup’s total (240.5).
- The 76ers and the Heat have seen their opponents average a combined 5.4 fewer points per game than the over/under of 240.5 set for this game.
- Philadelphia has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Miami has been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- In the last four head-to-head matchups, Miami has a 4-0 record against Philadelphia.
- The Heat also hold a 3-1 advantage against the spread when squaring off against the 76ers.
- The Heat have been favored in two of their previous three games, and beat the spread in all three.
76ers Recent Trends
- The 76ers have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Philadelphia’s average total over the last 10 games is 8.9 points fewer than the 240.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Against the spread, the 76ers are 8-6-1 this season.
- Philadelphia is 4-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- 76ers games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).
- The 76ers record 118.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 119 the Heat give up.
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 119 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Heat’s opponents have knocked down.
- Against the spread, the 76ers have fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in eight home games, and four times in seven road games.
- In home games, Philadelphia exceeds the over/under 37.5% of the time (three of eight games). It hits the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).
- The 76ers have won a higher percentage of their matchups as a moneyline favorite when playing at home, going 3-0 (1.000). When playing away from home as a moneyline favorite, they sport a record of 3-1 (.750).
76ers Recent Stats
|Stat
|Average
|Rank
|Points Scored
|118.4
|15
|Points Allowed
|116.1
|16
|Rebounds
|44.5
|17
|Assists
|25.9
|20
|Steals
|7.5
|26
|Blocks
|6.4
|1
76ers Leaders
- Tyrese Maxey averages 33.4 points, 4.7 boards and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).
- VJ Edgecombe puts up 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Quentin Grimes averages 16.9 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Andre Drummond averages 8.2 points, 9.6 boards and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Trendon Watford puts up 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
76ers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Tyrese Maxey
|31.5
|-128
|33.4
|Quentin Grimes
|16.5
|-112
|16.9
|VJ Edgecombe
|15.5
|-110
|15.6
|Paul George
|15.5
|-128
|15
|Andre Drummond
|11.5
|-106
|8.2
Heat Recent Trends
- The Heat are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Miami’s average total over the last 10 games is 0.5 points fewer than the 240.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In the Heat’s 16 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.
- Miami is 7-3-1 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.
- Heat games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 16 opportunities (62.5%).
- The Heat average 8.7 more points per game (124.8) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (116.1).
- When it scores more than 116.1 points, Miami is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Heat have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- The Heat’s winning percentage against the spread at home is .875 (7-1-0). Away, it is .500 (4-3-1).
- Looking at the over/under, Miami’s games have gone over less often at home (four of eight, 50%) than on the road (six of eight, 75%).
Heat Recent Stats
|Stat
|Average
|Rank
|Points Scored
|124.8
|1
|Points Allowed
|119
|20
|Rebounds
|45.3
|11
|Assists
|30.6
|1
|Steals
|9.2
|9
|Blocks
|4.2
|23
Heat Leaders
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. provides 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Heat.
- The Heat are getting 11.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Kel’el Ware this season.
- The Heat are receiving 24.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Norman Powell this year.
- The Heat are getting 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Davion Mitchell this season.
- Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Norman Powell
|24.5
|-106
|24.9
|Bam Adebayo
|21.5
|-108
|19.7
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|17.5
|-108
|16.4
|Kel’el Ware
|11.5
|-132
|11.5
|Pelle Larsson
|11.5
|-104
|10.5
