Who Is Davante Adams’ Wife? All About Devanne Adams

Devanne Adams (née Villarreal) was in Davante Adams’ corner well before he became an NFL star — and she’s never stopped cheering him on.

The couple’s love story began at Fresno State University in 2012 — two years before Davante was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and entered the NFL. They married in 2018 and have since welcomed three children: daughters Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn, and son Drayson.

In 2022, the wide receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent three seasons before being traded to the New York Jets. He later signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent in March 2025.

Despite Davante’s success on the field, Devanne told Bleacher Report in 2018 that “he doesn’t act like a celebrity. He’s the same old Davante.”

She later told The Ringer in 2021 that her husband has a “strong, intimidating presence,” but that “when you get to know him, there’s a lot more to him.”

She attended Fresno State University

Both California natives, Davante and Devanne, first met in 2012 while attending Fresno State University. Davante played for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2011 to 2013 before getting drafted.

“Green Bay it is!!” Devanne wrote on Instagram after her then-boyfriend joined the NFL in 2014.

She married Davante in 2018

Davante proposed to Devanne in the Bahamas in 2017. They later wed on June 23, 2018, at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, Calif.

The bride wore a Vera Wang dress and shared photos and videos from the day on Instagram. Per USA Today, the couple went to Greece for their honeymoon.

They share three children

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Daija Leigh, on Sept. 29, 2019, marking the start of their parenthood journey.

Davante and Devanne’s family grew on April 13, 2022, with the arrival of a second daughter, Dezi Lynn, before becoming a family of five on Aug. 8, 2024, when they welcomed son Drayson.

“Beyond blessed to walk this journey of motherhood,” Devanne wrote on Instagram on Mother’s Day in 2025.

She is supportive of her husband’s career

Davante has played in the NFL since 2014, with Devanne by his side throughout his entire career.

He spent eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played for three seasons. After a brief stint with the New York Jets, he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2025.

Over the years, Devanne has been a constant presence at his games — often joined by their children.

“Different jerseys, same dominance. Watching my husband be the standard everywhere he goes will never be old,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in January 2026 after Davante became the first player in NFL history to lead the league in receiving touchdowns with three different franchises, per PFSN.