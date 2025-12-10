Exclusive | CBS scrambles to sign Tony Dokoupil as anchor of ‘Evening News’ — denies that Maurice DuBois went ‘rogue’ as he revealed his exit : sources

CBS News scrambled Thursday to sign Tony Dokoupil to helm “CBS Evening News” — with a top exec denying claims that Maurice DuBois went “rogue” and surprised his bosses by revealing he was leaving the network, The Post has learned.

While sources cautioned the talks could fall through, “CBS Mornings” co-host Dokoupil has been a frontrunner for the job and a favorite of both Bari Weiss, the network’s editor in chief, and Tom Cibrowski, its president, as The Post previously reported.

Sources said negotiations went into high gear after DuBois was told by higher-ups last week that he was not “the future” of “CBS Evening News”. According to one source, that prompted the anchor to go off-script by posting his own goodbye on his Instagram page Thursday.

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is in talks to anchor “CBS Evening News,” sources told The Post. CBS via Getty Images

In a written statement late Thursday, CBS president Cibrowski denied that claim, telling The Post that he had “worked directly with Maurice for 2 weeks, who is a complete professional, on announcing his departure,”

That was after other insiders close to the network had insisted otherwise earlier Thursday.

“He went rogue,” a CBS insider said, adding that DuBois had not been onboard with the company’s plan to announce his departure the same time it revealed his replacement.

“Maurice’s announcement sped up the timeline” to replace DuBois, a move originally planned for the New Year, the person said. That left the network hustling to renegotiate Dokoupil’s contract with his agent, UTA’s Jay Sures.

Maurice DuBois (left) and John Dickerson (right) will leave CBS this month, ending their short tenure as co-anchors of “CBS Evening News.” CBS via Getty Images

Sures and DuBois declined to comment.

CBS News was expected to announce that Dokoupil will become the sole anchor of the show in the coming days, sources said.

When asked Thursday who will replace DuBois, a CBS rep simply shared a “thank you” memo Cibrowski wrote about the outgoing journo, with no mention of what would happen to the prestigious show.

CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss has expressed interest in a handful of anchors for the “Evening News” job, including promoting Dokoupil to the role. Getty Images for The Free Press

DuBois broke the news of his exit Thursday morning, saying his last day at the network where he worked for 21 years would be Dec. 18.

DuBois — who is best known for anchoring WCBS-TV in New York — nabbed the spot at “CBS Evening News” with co-anchor John Dickerson last January.

Dickerson revealed in late October that he was leaving the network at the end of the year, sparking rumors that Dubois would likely follow suit. A source close to Dickerson said his last day will be Dec. 19.

Sources said CBS News is scrambling to ink Dokoupil’s new contract to anchor the “Evening News” in time for the new year. CBS

DuBois’ announcement surprised CBS insiders and media watchers, who thought it odd that the network had no news on who would host the venerable nightly news show.

Weiss mulled candidates such as Fox News’ Bret Baier and Dana Perino, but both were under long-term contracts. She also expressed interest in CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman for the “CBS Evening News” anchor chair, according to reports.

Dokoupil’s exit would spur changes at “CBS Mornings,” which has been rumored for upheaval. CBS via Getty Images

The problem Weiss faces, of course, is a limited budget and the outside talent’s existing contract obligations.

That leaves Dokoupil, who makes a more modest salary than his co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson, sources said.

Assuming the deal gets inked, it calls into question who will replace the morning show co-anchor.

King’s name has been aired as someone who might get pushed out of the network due to her hefty $13 million salary. But one insider speculated that if the network could get her pay down, it might be worth keeping the star anchor and getting rid of Burleson, who is said to make a multimillion-dollar salary.

“It’s a game of chess,” said a second CBS source. “It all depends on where the chips fall.”