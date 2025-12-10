PH fans in for more ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Seven Kingdoms’ 

HBO has renewed its two major franchises from the “Game of Thrones” universe — “House of the Dragon” and the upcoming “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” — extending their runs through 2028. The announcement was made by Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content.

House of the Dragon,’ starring Emma D’Arcy, will return with its third season in summer 2026. PHOTO FROM HBO

Both series will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will premiere its first season on Jan. 19, 2026, with a second season already lined up for 2027. “House of the Dragon” will return with its third season in summer 2026, followed by a fourth season in 2028.

The news comes as welcome confirmation for Filipino fans, who remain among the most passionate supporters of the “Game of Thrones” universe. Locally, “House of the Dragon” topped streaming charts during its debut season and consistently trended on social media with every new episode.



‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ will premiere its first season on Jan. 19, 2026. PHOTOS FROM HBO

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have so beautifully captured. And this summer, ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

Set about a century before the original series, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and his unlikely squire, Egg, in a more intimate, character-driven tale of chivalry, friendship and legacy.

“House of the Dragon,” which is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” continues to chronicle the deadly struggle for power within House Targaryen, leading to a full-blown civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Filipino audiences can revisit seasons one and two of “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max, while “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” begins streaming Jan. 19, 2026.



