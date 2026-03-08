FA Cup prediction, time, channel, odds

March 8, 2026, 3:00 a.m. ET

Fulham hosts Championship side Southampton at Craven Cottage on Sunday in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Cottagers sit 10th in the Premier League table and are chasing a third FA Cup quarterfinal in the last four seasons, having reached that stage in 2022-23 and 2024-25.

Fulham got here by beating Middlesbrough 3-1 and Stoke City 2-1 in the earlier rounds, though it dropped a home league match to West Ham just before this cup tie.

Watch Fulham vs. Southampton on ESPN+

Southampton arrives at Craven Cottage on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with six wins and three draws over that stretch.

The Saints are seventh in the Championship table and reached this round by edging Doncaster Rovers 3-2 in the third round before getting past fellow Championship side Leicester City in extra time in the fourth round.

If you are looking for betting advice for the matchup, we’ve got you covered. Here are the latest odds for the game, courtesy of OddsWire.

Fulham vs. Southampton game odds

Fulham vs. Southampton prediction, pick

Southampton’s form is hard to ignore, but Fulham’s home advantage and Premier League quality should be enough to see the Cottagers through to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Fulham 2, Southampton 0

Fulham vs. Southampton channel, start time, streaming