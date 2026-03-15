FC Dallas vs San Diego FC: Lineup notes 📝

FC Dallas is back at home tonight at Toyota Stadium as they get ready to host unbeaten San Diego FC.

Lineups are in from both sides. Let’s dive into what Eric Quill’s starting group looks like, who is on the bench and who we believe will see minutes later on in this one.

What Changed From Last Match

The big one off the bat is seeing Osaze Urhoghide out tonight with a groin injury. He’ll be replaced by Sebastien Ibeagha in the middle, with Nolan Norris coming into the lineup for his first start.

Elsewhere, Kaick also rejoins the lineup with Logan Farrington moving to the bench.

FC Dallas Lineup Notes:





Projected Starting XI Formation: 3-4-3 LWB

Kamungo CM

C Ramiro CM

Kaick RWB

Johansson LCB

Norris CB

Ibeagha RCB

Moore





Bench Jonathan Sirois

GK

Lalas Abubakar DF

Alavar Augusto DF

Ran Binyamin MF

Deedson MF

Caleb Swann

MF

Patrickson Delgado MF

Logan Farrington FW

Sam Sarver

FW

Who should come off the bench?

Seeing Farrington start off on the bench is interesting, but he feels like a lock to get some minutes in this one. As do Delgado, Deedson and maybe Sarver.

Key Question Heading Into Kickoff

Can FC Dallas find success at against San Diego this year?

Let’s face it, last year against San Diego was not great. In two meetings, Dallas gave up eight goals and looked lost against the then expansion side. In San Diego’s sophomore season, they’re off to a hot start again this year, shutting out each of their MLS opponents. Dallas has to find a different answer this season by stretching the field and limiting the chances that San Diego gets up front.

Bonus: Can FC Dallas survive without Osaze Urhoghide?

The star center back for Dallas is out tonight with a groin injury that he picked up over the last week. The club has told me it is mostly precautionary to keep him out tonight (that way it doesn’t get worse), but can the defense step up without him? That will be a pretty big ask against a very good San Diego attack.

Availability Report Suspended: none

Season-ending injury list: Kaka Scabin (knee)

Out: Anderson Julio (Lower leg)

Questionable: Osaze Urhoghide (Lower leg)

On Loan: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Enes Sali (Al-Riyadh), Malachi Molina (Nashville SC), Geovane Jesus (North Texas SC), Enzo Newman (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Daniel Baran, Jaidyn Contreras

International duty: none

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San Diego Lineup Notes:





Opponent Lineup Formation: 4-3-3 Starting XI GK: Sisniega RB: Bombino CB: Duah CB: Pilcher LB: Soe CM: Godoy CM: Valakari CM: Soma LW: Vazquez ST: Ingvartsen RW: Mighten

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSDFC

☀️ Weather: 78, sunny and breezy