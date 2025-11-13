Final Injury Report for Hawks-Kings, Will Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Domantas Sabonis Play?

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road on Wednesday night as they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings in an interconference matchup.

Atlanta enters Wednesday’s game with a 6-5 record after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Monday night.

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1)

In Monday’s victory over the Clippers, Vit Krejci led the way for the Hawks as he recorded 28 points and three rebounds off the bench while Jalen Johnson added 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists of his own.

Now Atlanta will try to pick up their seventh victory of the season on Wednesday night in a matchup against a struggling Kings team.

On the other side, the Kings enter Wednesday’s contest with a 3-8 record after losing at home to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11)

Domantas Sabonis led the way for Sacramento in Tuesday’s loss as he ended the game with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Russell Westbrook recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists off the bench.

While both teams are looking to pick up another victory in Wednesday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Hawks Injury Report, Will Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Trae Young Play?

For the Hawks, they have three players listed on their injury report for Wednesday’s matchup, including star guard Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11)

Atlanta has ruled out Young for Wednesday as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL that has sidelined him for the last six games.

The Hawks have also ruled out Nikola Durisic due to a right elbow sprain while Nickeil Alexander-Walker is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest due to low back spasms and is in danger of missing his third consecutive game.

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7)

If Alexander-Walker is sidelined again on Wednesday against the Kings, Krejci and Keaton Wallace could both have increased roles while Dyson Daniels will be relied on to carry the load in the backcourt for the Hawks.

Kings Injury Report, Will Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine Play?

On the other side, the Kings enter Wednesday’s contest with four players listed on their injury report, including both Sabonis and Zach LaVine.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11)

Sacramento has listed Sabonis as questionable due to a ribcage injury and while he was able to play through the injury in Tuesday’s loss, the Kings may elect to sit him out on Wednesday.

If that is the case, Drew Eubanks and Maxime Raynaud could be in line for larger roles.

The Kings have also listed Malik Monk as questionable due to an ankle injury while Zach LaVine has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8)

If Monk joins LaVine on the sidelines, Keon Ellis and Westbrook could have larger roles agaisnt the Hawks.

Keegan Murray remains sidelined for Wednesday’s game as he continues to recover from offseason thumb surgery.

Fans can catch Wednesday night’s matchup between the Hawks and Kings from Sacramento at 10:00 p.m. EST.

This story was originally reported by Athlon Sports on Nov 12, 2025, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.