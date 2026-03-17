Final Injury Report for Trail Blazers-Nets: Will Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton Play?

The Brooklyn Nets are at home on Monday night as they host the Portland Trail Blazers in an interconference matchup.

Brooklyn enters Monday’s game with a 17-50 record after losing on the road to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

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Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2)Benny Sieu-Imagn Images (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

In Saturday’s loss to the 76ers, Danny Wolf led the way for the Nets as he recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds while Ben Saraf added 12 points, four rebounds and five assists of his own off the bench.

Now Brooklyn will try to bounce back on Monday as they face off against the Trail Blazers in a tough home matchup.

On the other side, Portland enters Monday’s contest with a 32-36 record after losing on the road to the 76ers on Sunday night.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8)Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images (Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images)

Deni Avdija led the way for the Trail Blazers in Sunday’s loss as he ended the game with 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists while Jerami Grant recorded 20 points and two rebounds.

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While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Monday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Trail Blazers Injury Report: Will Robert Williams III Play?

For the Trail Blazers, they have four players listed on their injury report, including center Robert Williams III.

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Portland has listed Williams III as questionable due to left knee injury management and they may elect to sit him on the second night of their back-to-back.

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If Williams III is sidelined, Sidy Cissoko could have an increased role off the bench on Monday night.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17)Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

The Trail Blazers have listed Vit Krejci as doubtful and he is expected to miss Monday’s game due to a left calf contusion while Damian Lillard and Shaedon Sharpe both remain sidelined while recovering from injuries.

Nets Injury Report: Will Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton Play?

On the other side, the Nets have six players listed on their injury report, including forward Michael Porter Jr.

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Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17)Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Brooklyn has ruled out Porter Jr. due to a right ankle sprain as he will miss his third consecutive contest.

With Porter Jr. sidelined once again, Ziaire Williams, Josh Minott and Jalen Wilson could all continue to have increased roles.

The Nets have also ruled out Noah Clowney due to rest while Terance Mann if out with left Achilles soreness.

Egor Demin and Day’Ron Sharpe have also been ruled out as they are both set to miss the remainder of the season.

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Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33)Brad Penner-Imagn Images (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Saraf has been listed as questionable due to a left calf contusion but the good news for the Nets is that both Nic Claxton and Drake Powell are off the injury report and will return on Monday after missing Saturday’s loss to the 76ers.

Fans can catch Monday night’s matchup between the Trail Blazers and Nets from Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Mar 16, 2026, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.