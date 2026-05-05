Five thoughts from Wings vs. Aces: Azzi Fudd gets more comfortable

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives to the basket against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA preseason matchup in Austin, Texas on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Fudd scored 12 points in 21 minutes and Dallas won 101-84. Brendan Maloney/Hearst Newspapers

AUSTIN — The Dallas Wings went 2-0 in the preseason, defeating the Las Vegas Aces 101-84 in a historic WNBA game at the Moody Center.

But their season won’t truly start until Saturday at the Indiana Fever, when they tip off the WNBA regular season.

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The Wings played the Fever in a preseason game last week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, winning 95-80. But they turned the ball over numerous times and got into foul trouble, setting the Fever up for 42 free throw attempts.

Dallas hoped to clean up those issues Sunday against the Aces. Here are five takeaways from the win.

Sharing the wealth

Five players — Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aziaha James, Maddy Siegrist and Alanna Smith — scored in double figures Sunday. The Wings shot 35 of 71 from the floor and 9 of 20 from 3.

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“One thing we’ve done a really good job [of is sharing] the basketball,” Wings coach Jose Fernandez said postgame. “We run offense at a great pace, and we get the ball to where we want to get to and [we’re] tough to defend.”

Azzi Fudd gets more involved

The No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, Fudd scored four points on 2 of 7 shooting against the Fever in Dallas’ first preseason game. She scored in double figures on Sunday against the Aces, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting. She was 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

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“I definitely felt a lot more comfortable out there tonight than I did the other night,” Fudd said. “I think each game is going to get a little bit better.”

67 trips to the free throw line

The Wings committed 13 turnovers, nine less than they recorded against the Fever. But the foul trouble did not cease. Dallas racked up 27 fouls and Vegas had 38 free throw attempts. Meanwhile, the Wings had 29 free throw tries.

Aziaha James making strides in Year 2

A 2025 first-round draft pick, James averaged 7.5 points in her rookie season with the Wings. James looks primed to top that in 2026. She scored 17 points in Dallas’ win over Indiana last week and recorded a team-high 18 points on Sunday.

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“I think [playing in] Unrivaled helped a lot,” James said.

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Paige Bueckers on the assist

Bueckers scored 11 points and showed off her court vision Sunday, recording a game-high nine assists. She had no turnovers.

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