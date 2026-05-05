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Jim Cramer Commented On Big Market Confusion & Discussed These 20 Stocks. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is one of the stocks discussed by Jim Cramer.

Financial technology and trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s shares are up by 52% over the past year and are down by 36% year-to-date. Keybanc discussed the firm on April 21st as it kept an Overweight rating on the shares and cut the price target to $110 from $120. As part of its coverage, Keybanc discussed Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s cryptocurrency business and the platform’s trading volume. The firm has been one of Cramer’s favorite stocks, as throughout 2025 he praised its technology and its ability to facilitate the transfer of wealth from older to younger generations. Like Keybanc, Cramer also discussed Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and crypto as he remarked in a tweet:

“HOOD–can’t change the crypto perception just yet and now doing predictions market. Gunslingers all over the place there”

Jim Cramer Discusses “Gunslingers” & Robinhood (HOOD)

Gator Capital Management discussed Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in its fourth quarter 2025 investor letter:

“During 2025, we had strong performance and outperformed both the broader market and the Financials sector benchmark. The two major drivers were our positions in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Anywhere Real Estate. We entered 2025 with Robinhood as our largest position after it had a strong 2024. The stock had another strong year as the company continued to introduce new products, which drove accelerating growth. We hedged the position throughout the year as the valuation increased and currently have minimal exposure to the stock. One factor in hedging the position is that we are uncomfortable with the regulatory stability of prediction markets. We believe prediction markets have allowed people in non sports gambling states and people 18-20 years old to gamble on sports through their brokerage accounts because prediction markets are considered exchanges and not casinos.”

While we acknowledge the potential of HOOD as an investment, we believe certain AI stocks offer greater upside potential and carry less downside risk. If you’re looking for an extremely undervalued AI stock that also stands to benefit significantly from Trump-era tariffs and the onshoring trend, see our free report on the best short-term AI stock.

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