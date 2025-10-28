Florida flash flooding updates: State of emergencies, sandbags, rainfall totals

Officials are evaluating damage and impacts after several inches of rain fell on portions of Brevard County and Lake County Sunday night, flooding streets, yards, and some homes.

More than 12 inches of rain fell in spots. In Eustis, nearly 20″ of rain was reported in one area, according to the National Weather Service. Click here for rainfall totals across Central Florida.

More rain is forecast across Central Florida on Monday.

Here are live updates on the aftermath, cleanup, and resources:

Watch: Full press conference with Lake County, Mount Dora

Waterman Village – a lake-side retirement community – had a storm water breach. This contributed to the destruction of Donnelly Street, which was six to eight inches underwater. The drains on Donnelly Street – combined with the downtown area – got overwhelmed, Megan Milanese, Director of Lake County’s Emergency Management, said.

“All of the downtown Mount Dora businesses are being affected,” Milanese said. “We are working with our business partners, and again state partners, to make sure that we are assisting those businesses to the best of our capabilities.”

Waterman Village, with two 40-foot ravines, Mount Dora Mayor James Homich said, were destroyed. Close to 20 homes were evacuated, he said.

“There are currently a number of homeowners that aren’t able to return to their homes safely until we get the bank stabilized that’s five feet behind their houses,” Homich said.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine spoke during a press conference in Lake County. He said the federal government would help those impacted by the rains, despite the government shutdown.

“I want people to know we are committed to working with Lake County, with the city of Mount Dora, the city of Eustis to make sure that they – once the government reopens, if the Democrats ever choose to reopen it – have the resources they need to respond to this disaster.”

Lake County, Mount Dora updates

Lake County and Mount Dora officials provided an update on the impacts from Sunday’s flooding.

There were no injuries or deaths due to the flooding reported in Lake County.

Mount Dora’s Fire Chief said there were several rescues Sunday night at the peak of the flooding, including on Donnelly Street, which washed out.

Officials said Donnelly Street is expected to be closed for a while, but reminded people that Mount Dora is “open for business.

Storm water systems were overwhelmed, Milanese said – causing road erosion and washout.

Additionally, Wolf Branch, which was also damaged from Hurricane Milton, saw damage. Milanese did not give a timeline for when repairs would be complete on Wolf Branch.

Infrastructure damage

Waste water, reclaimed water and drinking water systems were all damaged, Milanese said. The county is working to make sure the water is safe again, she said. Drinking water services were restored, but a water boil order remains in effect.

Reclaimed water remains limited, she said, but added that significant repair time is needed due to shortages and damaged systems.

Eustis road closures

Several Eustis roads are closed due to flooded areas, including:

Hazzard Ave., closed from Prescott to Mary

Prescott St., closed from Gottsche to Hazzard

Morningside Dr., closed at the three-way intersection

Marietta Ln., closed at the end of the cul-de-sac

The following roads have reopened. Use caution while traveling.

Lakeshore Dr.

Abrams Rd.

Orange Ave.

Waycross Ave.

Ohio Blvd.

3:30PM: Mount Dora update on flooding, cleanup

Officials with Mount Dora will hold a 3:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the latest flood concerns and cleanup efforts. FOX 35 plans to air that press conference live on FOX 35, in the FOX Local app, and in the video player above.

Lake County declares state of emergency

Lake County has declared a local state of emergency after torrential rain on Sunday caused flash flooding throughout several cities and communities within the county.

Nearly 20″ of rain fell in parts of Eustis and up to 12″ of rain fell in Mount Dora.

The state of emergency allows the county manager, emergency management director, and board chair to exercise emergency powers.

Titusville update on sandbags, lift stations

Titusville declares state of emergency

Titusville’s mayor declared a state of emergency after nearly 15″ of rain fell within the city.

“We are mobilizing all available city resources to assist residents and businesses in the recovery process,” Mayor Connors said in a statement.

“We will continue coordinating with our leadership in Tallahassee to bring in additional support.”

Lake County sand bags

Lake County is opening five sand bag sites for people who need them. Sand bag sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but may close earlier if weather gets bad. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

– East Lake Sports Complex (24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento, FL 32776)

– North Lake Regional Park (40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla, FL 32784)

– Pear Gateway Park (26791 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748)

– Hickory Point Recreation Complex (27315 State Road 19, Tavares, FL 32778)

– Fire Station 10 (23023 FL-40, Astor, FL 32102)

Here’s where to report damage in Lake County: Home or property damage can be reported to the Citizen’s Information Line, 352-253-9999. That line will open up after 1 p.m.

Lake County Emergency Manager talks flooding, road closures

Brevard County damage, road closures

Early Monday morning, Brevard County emailed an update on the flooding situation in its county. There was widespread reports of flooding and toppled trees in Cocoa, Titusville, and Indialantic, officials said.

– Most streets remain open. Legay Street closed and impassable.

– Indian River Drive open to local traffic. One lane open. One lane closed.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team

Red Cross volunteers are working to access the damage and provide assistance to those impacted by the flooding, a spokesperson told FOX 35. We’ll update as soon as those resources are announced.

Rainfall totals

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has released rainfall totals from Sunday night’s storms. Between 3″ and 19″ of rain was reported. Lake County had the highest rainfall totals, followed by Brevard County.

Brevard County

Port Saint John: 15.57″

Titusville: 14.67″

Port Canaveral: 14.42″

Titusville Airport: 13.08″

Merritt Island: 11″

Cocoa: 8.25″

Rockledge: 6.67″

Kennedy Space Center: 4.94″

Mima: 3.95″

Lake County

Eustis: 19.70″

Mount Dora: 17.86″

Mount Plymouth: 10.40″

Paisley: 7.27″

Tavares: 6.10″

Leesburg: 5.37″

Altoona: 4.44″

Astatula: 3.99″

Lady Lake: 3.72″

Orange County

Windermere: 5.30″

Ocoee: 4.11″

Oakland: 3.81″

Apopka: 3.63″

Zellwood: 3.26″

Orlando: 3.24″

Universal Studios: 3.13″

Pine Hills: 3.16″

Seminole County

Lake Mary: 4.50″

Sanford: 4.19″

Central Florida Zoo: 3.83″

Oviedo: 3.55″

Sanford: 3.54″

Volusia County

DeLand: 7.30″

De Leon Springs: 5.64″

DeBary: 4″

Indian River County

