Flu cases hit record 71,123 in New York state this week amid surge

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York State Department of Health reported a record surge in influenza activity, with 71,123 positive flu cases recorded statewide during the week ending December 20.

Health officials said the figure represents the highest number of flu cases ever reported in a single week since influenza became a reportable disease in New York in 2004.

State health data show the weekly total reflects a 38% increase from the previous reporting period, signaling a rapidly intensifying flu season.

There have been 189,312 reported positive flu cases so far this season, while influenza-related hospitalizations rose 63% in the most recent week.

FLU BY STATE: WHERE THIS SEASON’S HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS VARIANT IS SPREADING THE MOST

“We are seeing the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week in New York state,” Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a press release.

Earlier this month, the department declared influenza prevalent statewide, a designation that requires unvaccinated health care workers to wear masks in patient care settings.

SURGE IN WHOOPING COUGH CASES IN SOUTHERN STATE PROMPTS HEALTH ALERTS

Health officials continue to emphasize that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from influenza.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

New Yorkers who have not yet received a seasonal flu shot are still encouraged to do so, with experts saying vaccination can offer protection even later in the season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

To help limit further spread, the department advises individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms — including fever, cough, sore throat, or body aches — to stay home. State health officials also recommend frequent handwashing, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For those who become ill, officials say antiviral medications are available and are most effective when started within 48 hours of symptom onset.

Health officials also added that people at higher risk for complications should contact a health care provider promptly for evaluation and possible treatment.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The department noted that flu activity typically peaks in January, meaning case counts could continue to climb in the weeks ahead.