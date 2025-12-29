Parties, Fireworks, Fine Dining And Family Fun

CHICAGO — If you’re still looking for ways to usher in the new year, Block Club’s got you covered.

We’ve compiled dozens of fine-dining experiences, late-night soirees, day parties, family activities and more happening around Chicago to celebrate.

Plus, Chicago’s getting its first broadcast of “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” hosted with Chance the Rapper — complete with live performances and a fireworks show along the Riverwalk.

Here’s a roundup of 40 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Chicago:

Dining Experiences

The New Year’s Supper Club is a chef-curated three-course meal at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel. Credit: Provided/Facebook

New Year’s Supper Club

5-10 p.m. Dec. 29-Jan. 1

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, 221 N. Columbus Drive

This special New Year’s Supper Club serves up a chef-curated three-course dinner with plates like lobster bisque with whipped Cognac cream, braised lamb shank, vegetarian wellington and dessert like a raspberry chocolate panna cotta. Diners will also receive a glass of champagne to toast to the new year.

Learn more and RSVP for $80-$90 per person here.

Enjoy booze and bites at Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval. Credit: Provided

Winer Boozy Tea at Casa Chi

2-5 p.m. Dec. 31

Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval, 505 N. Michigan Ave.

Casa Chi by chef Richard Sandoval will serve up a three-course, Nikkei-inspired menu with boozy tea pots to ring in the new year. Pots will each serve 2.5 cocktails with offerings like Camomile Ranch Tea, Chocolate Café de Olla,and Coconut Pisco. Shareable bites include smoked swordfish dip, lobster California roll and yuzu cheesecake. There will also be a DJ later in the evening and a champagne toast at midnight.

Learn more and make a reservation here.

New Year’s Eve Festa

3-6 p.m. Dec. 31

Eataly,

Close out the year with Eataly’s New Year’s Eve Festa, an early-evening celebration with over 15 chef-crafted tasting dishes, a photobooth and wine charm-making.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $60 here.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Tre Dita

4-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Tre Dita Restaurant, 401 E. Wacker Drive

Celebrate New Year’s with Tuscan-style dining experiences and stunning views of Chicago, the river and fireworks along Lake Michigan.

Learn more and make reservations here.

New Year’s Dining at The Smith

5-7 p.m. à la carte, 7-8:30 p.m. prix fixe Dec. 31

The Smith, 400 N. Clark St.

Close out 2025 at The Smith with a special à la carte menu 5-7 p.m. or a three-course prix fixe dinner for $85 per person 7-8:30 p.m. There will also be late-night seating 9:45-10:15 p.m., which includes an optional open bar add-on for $60.

Learn more and make a reservation here.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Tanta

Starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 31

Tanta Cocina Peruana, 118 W. Grand Ave.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a seven-course prix-fixe Peruvian dinner. Menu highlights include grilled lamb chop, Andean herbs, quinoa risotto and smoked corn foam; miso short rib, malanga truffle puree, glazed baby carrots, sesame rice crackers and miso jus; and snowy pavlova for dessert, made with mango mousse and lychee compote enclosed in a lime cheesecake ganache and topped with meringue.

Learn more and reserve for $95 per person here.

New Year’s Around the World

Starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 31

Petterino’s, 150 N. Dearborn St.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve around the world without leaving Chicago at Petterino’s. Along with a four-course prix fixe dinner menu, the Italian establishment’s bar area will have toasts every hour in honor of it turning midnight somewhere in the world, like Paris at 5 p.m., London at 6 p.m. and Chicago at midnight.

Sifr is Chef Sahil Sethi’s Michelin Bib Gourmand–recognized Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurant in River North. Credit: Kevin Eduard White

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Sifr

Sifr, 660 N. Orleans St.

Starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 31

Sifr invites guests to enjoy “festive secret” dishes on New Year’s Eve, with a curated menu meant to spotlight the restaurant’s signature wood-fired preparations.

Learn more and make reservations for $75 per person here.

Kindling guests can enjoy an intimate, wood-fired dinner led by Chef Jonathon Sawyer on New Year’s Eve. Credit: Provided

New Year’s Eve Wood-Fired Dinner at Kindling

6 p.m. Dec. 31

Kindling, 202 S. Franklin St.

Ring in the new year with a chef-guided, six-course wood-fired dinner at Kindling, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer. There will be a welcome cocktail at 6 p.m. to start, followed by a 6:30 p.m. “immersive menu” with wood-fired oyster royale with hollandaise and crab; big eye tuna on pounded rice with wasabi ponzu; gnocchi gratinata with gorgonzola and walnuts; Nashville-style hot smoked sea trout with honey-chili butter and more. Dessert will be a Bosc pear tart satin with cookie-spiced ice cream.

The experience is priced at $90 per guest, with optional $55 pairings. Learn more and reserve here.

New Year’s Eve Soiree

6 p.m. Dec. 31

Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 N. Michigan Ave.

Enjoy dining stations of wagyu prime rib, lobster pappardelle and other chef-driven stations — including a raw bar with sushi, king crab and lobster — along the Magnificent Mile.

Learn more and book starting at $265 per person here.

New Year’s Eve at Avlí on the Park

7 p.m. Dec. 31

Avlí on the Park, 180 N. Field Blvd.

Enjoy live entertainment and Greek cuisine to close out the year at Avlí on the Park.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $85 here.

Parties

Chicago New Year’s Eve Celebration

7 p.m. Dec. 31

Along the Riverwalk

Chance the Rapper is helping host Chicago’s first edition of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” this year. The broadcast will kick off 7 p.m. followed by an all-star line-up of musical performers starting 9 p.m. — featuring Chance, Chosen Few DJ legend Mike Dunn, award-winning poet and artist J. Ivy and blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland. There will be custom art projections by Nick Cave 7-9 p.m. along the Mart, followed by a midnight countdown led by Chance and a fireworks show from bridges along the Riverwalk.

Learn more here.

LSDREAM

7 p.m. Dec. 31

Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E. Grand Ave.

LSDREAM is bringing his “cosmic blend of bass-heavy soundscapes and entrancing live performances” for a New Year’s Eve concert at Navy Pier. Dance the night away with openers Know Good, Steller and Noize Complaint.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $90.38 here.

FATALE: New Year’s Eve 2026

8 p.m. Dec. 31

Untitled Supper Club, 111 W. Kinzie St.

Inspired by “Chicago,” Untitled Supper Club is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration evoking the musical’s “world of live music, burlesque and cabaret.” There’ll be drinks and light bites; cabaret, circus, aerial and burlesque performances; and live DJs through the evening.

Learn more and make a reservations starting at $100 here.

New Year’s Eve Party on the Lake

8 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Celebrate the new year along Chicago’s lakefront with handcrafted cocktails poured by an aerialist bartender, chef-curated bites, immersive performances, live DJs, dancing and a midnight countdown.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $110 here.

New Year’s Eve Spectacular Spectacular!

8 p.m. Dec. 31-3 a.m. Jan. 1

Stars and Garters, 3914 N. Clark St.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with singing, dancing, burlesque, magic, comedy and more at Stars and Garters’ new location. Alongside a slew of comedy, striptease, music and illusionist performances, there will be a champagne midnight toast, a midnight dance party with DJ Adam Black, live jazz, tarot card readings, a pizza bar, a screening of the film “Moulin Rouge” in the venue’s Rouge Room and more.

Guests are requested to wear black or gold attire. Learn more and buy tickets for $95.93 here.

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West. Credit: Provided

The Final Toast: New Year’s Eve at The Promontory

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m.

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

The Promontory is hosting its final night with a New Year’s Eve celebration. There’ll be an open bar, party favors, four DJs, a balloon drop and a midnight champagne toast.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $73.89 here.

New Year’s Eve at LondonHouse Chicago

8:30 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

LondonHouse Chicago on 21 & 22, 85 E. Wacker Drive

LondonHouse Chicago is hosting a New Year’s celebration on its 21st floor lounge and 22nd floor Etoile terrace. There’ll be DJs, hors d’oeuvres, a bar, photo booth and a midnight champagne toast.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $275 here.

Fireworks at Navy Pier. Credit: Provided/Facebook

New Year on the Pier

9 p.m. Dec. 31

Bar Sol – Mariscos, 700 E. Grand Ave.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Navy Pier’s Bar Sol, a multi-floor venue with live musicians and DJs and views of the lakefront and Navy Pier’s midnight fireworks show.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $129 here.

The second floor lounge at The Robey, 2018 W. North Ave. Credit: Facebook / Provided

New Year’s Eve at The Robey

9 p.m. Dec. 31

The Robey, 2018 W. North Ave.

Celebrate New Year’s across The Robey’s three signature venues with their own bars, including Clever Coyote, Solana and the Up Room. Light bites will also be served.

Learn more and get tickets for $178.90 here.

Chicago’s Highest New Year’s Eve Party

9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

360 Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Ave.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 94 floors up at 360 Chicago. Festivities include unlimited rides on TILT, a live DJ, sparkling wine, a bar, light bites and views of Chicago’s fireworks show.

Guests must wear cocktail attire and dress to impress. Learn more and buy tickets for $150 here.

New Year’s Eve at Three Dots and a Dash

9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

Three Dots and a Dash, 435 N. Clark St.

Escape Chicago’s winter into this tropical themed-venue with cocktails and a live DJ.

Tickets start at $100 per person for general admission. Learn more and reserve a spot here.

New Year’s Eve Late-Night Celebration at Carnivale

9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

Carnivale, 702 W. Fulton St.

This celebration will have a live DJ, samba dancers, aerialist performances, go-go dancers and a balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight.

Learn more and get tickets for $99 here. Tickets that include a dinner experience at 7 p.m. are also available for $149.

New Year’s Eve at The Metropolitan

9 a.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

The Metropolitan (66th floor of the Willis Tower), 232 S. Franklin St.

Celebrate the new year 66 floors up with views of the Chicago skyline and fireworks show at The Metropolitan. The party will have pasta, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and desserts; multiple ballrooms and party rooms; DJs and MCs; and a midnight celebration.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $125 here.

Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve at Morgan MFG

9 p.m. Dec. 31-1:30 a.m. Jan. 1

Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan St.

Celebrate the new year at this all-inclusive “prohibition party mixing a luxury gala, nightclub and industrial warehouse.” There’ll be drinks, multiple party areas and rooms across two floors, a midnight celebration and more.

Learn more and get tickets starting at $89 here.

New Year’s Eve at Palmer House

9 p.m. Dec. 31-1:30 a.m. Jan. 1

Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe St.

This all-inclusive New Year’s Eve party features live DJs and music; an appetizer buffet, cold hors d’oeuvres and desserts; multiple party areas and ballrooms, a photo booth, a midnight celebration and more.

Learn more and buy tickets starting at $125 here.

New Year’s Eve Party at The Congress

9 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1

The Congress Plaza Hotel, 520 S. Michigan Ave.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with thousands of partygoers at this iconic Chicago hotel, complete with multiple bars, party rooms and dance floors; a food buffet and appetizers; live DJs and a midnight celebration.

Learn more and buy tickets starting at $89 per person here.

Folklore in Wicker Park is hosting a New Year’s Eve party.

New Year’s Eve at Folklore

9 p.m. Dec. 31-3 a.m. Jan. 1

Folklore, 2100 W. Division St.

Argentine restaurant Folklore is hosting a New Year’s celebration with music from DJ Argento Club and a complimentary midnight toast.

Learn more and make RSVPs, which are suggested but not required, here.

New Year’s Eve at The Hange-Uppe

9 p.m. Dec. 31-4 a.m. Jan. 1

The Hange-Uppe, 14 W. Elm St.

Enjoy multi-level dance floors, two live DJs, party favors and a champagne toast at this New Year’s Eve celebration.

Learn more and get tickets for $87 here.

New Year’s Day Hangs

New Year’s Day Pajama Bash

10 a.m. Jan. 1

The Graystone Tavern, 3441 N. Sheffield Ave.

The Graystone Tavern is hosting its annual New Year’s Day Pajama Bash with $1 breakfast tacos until noon, plus bowl games broadcast across nine TVs.

Cody’s Public House in Lakeview. Credit: Provided/Cody’s Public House

New Year’s Day with Free Donuts & Bagels

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 1

Cody’s Public House, 1658 W. Barry Ave.

Cody’s Public House is hosting a dog-friendly bash on New Year’s Day with a free doughnut and bagel bar. There will be a variety of drinks, including mimosas and Tito’s Bloody Marys, and all college bowl games will be broadcast on 16 TVs.

New Year’s Day Onesie Party

Noon Jan. 1 to 2 a.m. Jan. 2

Replay Lakeview, 3439 N. Halsted St.

Kick off 2026 with a cozy onesie party all day long at Replay, featuring DJ Xtasy and DJ IamBrandon.

Learn more here.

New Year’s Day Half-Price Happy Hour at Central Park Bar

4-7 p.m. Jan. 1

Central Park Bar, 2924 N. Central Park Ave.

Enjoy half-price drink specials and Central Park Bar’s enclosed and weather-proofed outdoor space, which includes overhead heaters, three TVs and a bumper pool table. There’s also an outdoor fire pit that will be available if weather permits.

aliveOne, 2683 N. Halsted St. Credit: Provided/aliveOne

New Year’s Day Vibes at aliveOne

8 p.m. Jan. 1

aliveOne, 2683 N. Halsted St.

Keep the holiday spirit alive with this late-night celebration at aliveOne bar, complete with festive drink specials like a Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale, Great Lakes Christmas Ale and a Holiday Margarita with Rey Supremo, Grand Marnier, lime juice, cranberry and a hint of hot honey.

Family Fun

Noon Year’s Eve Concert at the Nature Museum

10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 31

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive

This family-friendly, daytime New Year’s Eve celebration features a sing-along with Steve Hetzel, dancing, singing and crafting.

Learn more and get tickets for $20-$40 here. Museum admission is included.

The interior of Artifact Events in Ravenswood. Credit: Provided

Noon Year’s Eve

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31

Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

This family-friendly day party features an early countdown to the new year (at noon instead of midnight), a dance floor and DJ, face painting, a kid-friendly champagne toast and more.

Learn more and get tickets for $20-$26 here.

New Year’s Eve Pickleball Tournament

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 31

Clark Street Pickleball, 2352 N. Clark St.

Spend the last day of 2025 playing multiple rounds of pickleball against other Chicago teams for a chance to win prizes and future tournaments entries with Players Sport and Social Group.

Learn more and register here.

Noon Year’s Eve at the Library

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Sulzer Regional Library, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave.

Ring in the new year with this family-friendly event with crafts and a performance by the Old Town School of Folk Music’s Miss Julie.

Learn more here.

New Year’s Eve Family Fun at WhirlyBall

Noon Dec. 31

WhirlyBall, 1825 W. Webster Ave.

You can ring in the new year early with an afternoon of family fun at WhirlyBall Chicago, including WhirlyBall, bowling, laster tag, pop-up games and lunch.

Learn more and get tickets for $35-$40 here.

Wellness

New Year Sound Bath Serenity: Gong Wash Meditation

6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Japanese Cultural Center, 1016 W. Belmont Ave.

This immersive experience at the Japanese Cultural Center is a chance to “begin the new year with clarity, intention and deep energetic renewal.” The “ceremonial reset” involves crystalline singing bowls, gongs, flutes, drums, bells and a melody handpan, whose frequencies “quiet the mind … and create spaces for new intentions.”

Learn more and buy early bird tickets for $35 here.

