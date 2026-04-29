FMCSA urges trucking industry to prep for Motus registration system rollout by May 14 deadline

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) asked carriers to act now to get ready for the launch of a new online registration system called Motus.

What is Motus?

The FMCSA will soon launch Motus, an updated online dashboard for registration actions including:

Applying for a new USDOT Number, operating authority, or other type of registration

Submiting a Biennial Update

Updating business information including company name and address

Applying for additional types of operating authority or registrations

Reinstating a suspended operating authority or reapplying after revocation

Inactivating or reactivating your USDOT Number

Tracking the status of your registration actions

Uploading supporting documents while completing an application

Officials say Motus “streamlines processes, enhances fraud prevention, and provides a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for supporting companies, motor carriers, brokers, and other registrants.”

“Motus will replace the Unified Registration System (URS) as well as the FMCSA Portal which is a web-based system that acts as a single entry point to FMCSA systems for various services and information that is used by motor carriers, their associates, and other authorized account holders to manage registration, to update company information, to access data on crash and inspection history, and to interact with other FMCSA systems (e.g., the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse),” the agency said.

What Do Truckers Need To Do To Prep For The Motus Launch?

In an April 28 bulletin, FMCSA reminded motor carriers to prepare for the launch of the Motus registration system by May 14, 2026.

“Entities with a USDOT Number or USDOT Number and Operating Authority (MC, MX, FF Docket Number) should take action in the FMCSA Portal now,” officials said.

See below for steps outlined in the bulletin to ensure that your account is active ahead of the May 14 deadline.

Log into your FMCSA Portal account (portal.fmcsa.dot.gov) to confirm it is active. If you do not have a Portal account, you can create one and use your USDOT PIN to access your information. Obtain your PIN at: safer.fmcsa.dot.gov.

Please note that FMCSA Portal accounts are disabled after 90 days and archived after 12 months of inactivity. If your account is disabled or archived, reach out to the FMCSA Contact Center at www.fmcsa.dot.gov/registration/ask-fmcsa to have your account unlocked.

In the Portal, ensure your company information, operation classification, contact information, and individuals authorized to access your record are all correct.

You can make updates to your company information in the FMCSA Portal the same way you complete a Biennial Update. Select “Biennial Update (MCS-150)” in the “Registration” tab.

“Only the FMCSA Portal Company Official using the same FMCSA Portal Login.gov email will be permitted to claim an account in Motus for the first time. Once your account is successfully linked to Motus, you will no longer need to access the FMCSA Portal to make registration changes,” FMCSA said.

Follow this link for additional information from FMCSA on preparing for Motus.